Harris, Walz receive WNBA team's endorsement; social media sounds off

The WNBA’s Seattle Storm endorsed the Democratic ticket for president for the second consecutive election season.

The Storm announced its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday.

"Here at the Storm, we are advocates for equality and opportunity. We need leaders who fight for us all, all the time," the organization wrote on X. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz align strongly with our mission and values, and we proudly endorse this presidential team."

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud called the endorsement "powerful," but the WNBA franchise also received backlash on X for the announcement.

The franchise endorsed President Biden and Harris before the 2020 presidential election.

A Democratic candidate for president has won the state of Washington since 1988, when Michael Dukakis was running against George H.W. Bush. The state went the Republicans’ way from 1972 to 1984, with Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, twice, winning the state.

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump 58% to 38.8%.

In King County, where Seattle is located, the Biden-Harris ticket received 74.95% of the vote in 2020. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine carried the county in 2016, receiving 71.94% of the vote.

The WNBA came to an end over the weekend with the New York Liberty capturing the title. Seattle finished 25-15 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.