Seattle Storm

Harris, Walz receive WNBA team's endorsement; social media sounds off

Seattle Storm also supported the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020

Ryan Gaydos
VP Harris slated to join forces with Obama to make pitch to Atlanta voters Video

Former Georgia Rep. Doug Collins on early voting turnout in the Peach State and headlines that some speculate could damage former President Trump's image with voters

The WNBA’s Seattle Storm endorsed the Democratic ticket for president for the second consecutive election season.

The Storm announced its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University on Oct. 13, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"Here at the Storm, we are advocates for equality and opportunity. We need leaders who fight for us all, all the time," the organization wrote on X. "Kamala Harris and Tim Walz align strongly with our mission and values, and we proudly endorse this presidential team."

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud called the endorsement "powerful," but the WNBA franchise also received backlash on X for the announcement.

The franchise endorsed President Biden and Harris before the 2020 presidential election.

Nneka Ogwumike shoots

Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike, #3, shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Dearica Hamby, #5, and LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, #2, in the second half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on July 16, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

A Democratic candidate for president has won the state of Washington since 1988, when Michael Dukakis was running against George H.W. Bush. The state went the Republicans’ way from 1972 to 1984, with Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan, twice, winning the state.

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump 58% to 38.8%.

In King County, where Seattle is located, the Biden-Harris ticket received 74.95% of the vote in 2020. Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine carried the county in 2016, receiving 71.94% of the vote.

Harris at campaign event

The Seattle Storm made a presidential endorsement in 2020 as well. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The WNBA came to an end over the weekend with the New York Liberty capturing the title. Seattle finished 25-15 and lost in the first round of the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.