Eminem campaigns for Kamala Harris. Will it sway Detroit voters?

Rapper Eminem appeared at Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Detroit, Michigan on Tuesday. Fox News Digital asked Michigan voters whether the Detroit-native's endorsement would sway them.

"Eminem is a great representation of the city of Detroit," Arthur, a lifelong resident of Detroit said.

The Harris supporter mentioned Eminem’s former song collaborator Trick Trick supporting former President Trump at a recent rally in the Motor City.

"Trick Trick is a local—he’s a local legend, local hero in the city," he said. "Any of their endorsements would be a plus. Kamala, I would hope she would accept all endorsements coming her way from those celebrities."

TAYLOR SWIFT'S ENDORSEMENT OF HARRIS DRAWS MIXED REACTION FROM VOTERS: ‘IT IS HUGE AND IT IS UNFORTUNATE’

Voters waited in line for the event at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit, to hear speeches from Eminem and former President Obama. While waiting, several told Fox News Digital that they believe celebrity endorsements carry weight.

"I think that people admire these celebrities," Chesterfield Township resident Diane said. "I think that they do have an opinion about where they should go and I think that, for the most, part, they’re more educated than the average person."

A Southfield resident, Desmond, said celebrity endorsements fare better with younger voters.

"I think that they definitely mobilize and get people excited to come out and to actually vote and make their voices heard," he said.

TRUMP SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT ENDORSING HARRIS WAS ‘JUST A QUESTION OF TIME’

Bill Potter, a resident of Bloomfield Hills, said he thinks Detorit residents would care about Eminem’s endorsement of Harris.

"Certain people identify with certain celebrities if they have real kinship toward that celebrity. I think it can sway some weight," Potter said.

Johnson, a Detroit native, said it "definitely matters."

"Everybody listens to music, entertainers and everything for advice, so I feel like that’s a good cause for the election for A-listers to get involved," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Camille, a Detroit native who moved to Mt. Pleasant, believes Eminem’s endorsement of Harris would sway voters in Detroit and added that for other celebrities it depends on how popular they are.

"I think there would definitely be some people who would be moved by Eminem’s endorsement," Gregory, a Detroit native waiting in line said. "Anybody’s who is famous, their words are given more weight than regular people for whatever reason."

Sonya, a resident of Madison Heights, said that Trump does not get as many A-list celebrities as Harris because "he’s not with the times."

Harris has received endorsements from top celebrities like Taylor Swift and Oprah. Meanwhile, Trump has gain notable support from famous Black men like comedian Eddie Griffin and football star Antonio Brown.