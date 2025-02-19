Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

NHL legend Bobby Hull had CTE when he died, researchers say

Hull played 23 professional seasons during his career

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Researchers at Boston University's CTE Center found that NHL legend Bobby Hull, who died in 2023 at age 84, suffered from Stage 2 CTE.

CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a degenerative brain disease that has been identified in athletes and military combat veterans who sustained concussions or repeated blows to the head. 

It can be diagnosed only posthumously through an examination of the brain.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bobby Hull on ice

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Bobby Hull is seen in action during a game against the Detroit Red Wings during the 1970-71 season.  (Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

It is no longer uncommon to find former football players, hockey players and fighters who suffered from the disease at the times of their deaths.

"Seeing the pain and heartache suffered by his lifetime friend Stan Mikita’s family, Bobby felt strongly no other family should have to endure CTE," Deborah Hull, Bobby’s wife of 39 years, said in a statement via the Concussion Legacy Foundation. "He insisted on donating his brain, feeling as though it was his duty to help advance research on this agonizing disease."

Bobby Hull with fans

Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Hull greets fans during a red carpet event prior to a game against the Buffalo Sabres in Chicago in 2014. (Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports)

USA-CANADA 4 NATIONS FIGHTS WERE 'FAKE,' SPORTS RADIO LEGEND CHRIS 'MAD DOG' RUSSO SAYS

"NHL families deserve to know that CTE can be a consequence of the head impacts they receive while playing the game," added Concussion Legacy Foundation CEO Dr. Chris Nowinski. "The NHL still shamelessly refuses to acknowledge this scientific truth, so we hope this message reaches current players so that they, at a minimum, can play with informed consent."

Hull played 23 professional ice hockey seasons — 16 in the NHL, and another seven in the World Hockey Association. He made his NHL debut in 1957 before hanging up his skates in 1980.

Hull helped the Chicago Blackhawks to two Stanley Cup titles, and was a 12-time All-Star and two-time MVP. His son, Brett, was also a 20-year NHL veteran and, like his dad, is in the Hockey Hall of Fame. 

Bobby Hull speaking

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bobby Hull speaks during a ceremony honoring his career before a game against the San Jose Sharks in Chicago in 2008. (Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Including his WHA numbers, Hull racked up 913 goals and 895 assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.