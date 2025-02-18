Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

NHL

USA-Canada 4 Nations fights were 'fake,' sports radio legend Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo says

There were 3 fights in first 9 seconds

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Team USA hockey advances to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off Video

Team USA hockey advances to championship game in 4 Nations Face-Off

Team USA 4 Nations Face-Off GM Bill Guerin joins 'America's Newsroom' to discuss the United States clinching a spot in the championship game of the tournament by beating Canada in a heated game. 

Team USA and Canada dropped the gloves three times in the first nine seconds of their 4 Nations Face Off contest on Saturday night; it was the first time the two teams had played one another in a best-on-best format in nine years.

Two fights occurred within the first three seconds, with Matthew Tkachuk getting in the first one against Brandon Hagel, and his brother, Brady, fighting Matthew's Florida Panthers teammate, Sam Bennett, in the second.

After a goalie stoppage, J.T. Miller found anybody who was willing, resulting in the third brouhaha. There were no fights for the remainder of the game, but the fisticuffs set the tone for what was a physical bout that ended in a 3-1 win for the Americans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

USA and Canada fight

The United States' Brady Tkachuk (top) fights Canada's Sam Bennett during first-period 4 Nations Face-Off hockey action in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Christinne Muschi/Canadian Press via AP)

The fights were the preamble to the most-watched NHL event outside a Stanley Cup Final since 2019, resulting in an average of 4.4 million viewers. The fights, without a doubt, grabbed the attention of novice fans everywhere, but not everyone was a fan of it.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo called out the fights for being "fake".

"I don’t like things that are pre-orchestrated. I don’t like things that have a fakeness or WWE feel to them. They had three fights in nine seconds, they all texted each other before the game … to have three fights in nine seconds," Russo said on his radio show, via Awful Announcing. "I know the fans in the arena loved it, I know the fans at home got emotionally into the game right away. 

"That to me was a joke. That was fake. ‘Let’s all drop the gloves and kill each other in the first nine seconds of the game.' It wasn’t organic. It was pre-arranged. It was not something that came through a rugged hit, a dirty play, physicality in the course of 60 minutes … they set that up before the game. That’s fake. I didn’t like that."

Brandon Hagel and Matthew Tkachuk fight

Canada's Brandon Hagel, left, fights with United States' Matthew Tkachuk during the first period of a 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game in Montreal on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Graham Hughes//The Canadian Press via AP)

EXCITEMENT BUILDS FOR US-CANADA 4 NATIONS FINAL AFTER RAUCOUS 1ST GAME

Hagel shut down Russo's claim recently, saying that he "didn't fight for the cameras" but rather "for the [Canadian] flag." Brady Tkachuk also said his brother's fight "happened pretty organically."

"Matthew said that he wanted to go first, it just happened, and now it’s over and done with," he said. "It’s right when Matthew found out the starting lineup, he said that he wanted a piece of him (Hagel)."

The fights came shortly after the Canadian crowd booed "The Star-Spangled Banner," which has been a theme recently up north against teams from the United States amid President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada. The tariffs have since been paused. The president has also teased Canadians with the idea of Canada becoming the "51st state."

Brady Tkachuk and Sam Bennett fight

Team Canada forward Sam Bennett, left, and Team United States forward Brady Tkachuk fight in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. (Eric Bolte-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the USA and Canada have been on-ice rivals for decades, the political tension has certainly brought a new flavor to the crowds and perhaps the players as well.

The two teams face off again on Thursday, this time in Boston, for the 4 Nations title.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.