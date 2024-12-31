Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Stars

NHL fines Stars $100K for violating CBA agreement with practice during Christmas break

Clubs are not permitted to hold practice or travel to games during the 3-day break

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
The Dallas Stars have been hit with a hefty fine by the NHL after they violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHLPA and the league by holding an optional practice last week during a mandated Christmas break.

The NHL announced Monday that the organization was fined $100,000 for holding a practice session on Thursday, the day after Christmas, despite a mandatory three-day break beginning on Dec. 24. 

Wyatt Johnston celebrates

Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston, #53, and left wing Jamie Benn, #14, celebrate Johnston's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

"This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association," the announcement read. 

According to the agreement, "no club may request a Player's consent to practice on such days for any reason" on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 26, except if a game falls on the 26th.

Dallas’ break followed a 3-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, Dec. 23. Their next game was scheduled against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 27.

Jake Oettinger makes a save

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger, #29, and center Sam Steel, #18, defend the goal against Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman, #38, during the third period of an NHL hockey game on Friday, Dec. 27, 2024 in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Speaking to reporters before the game, head coach Pete DeBoer said the team "had an optional, and, of course, the young guys all show up for the optionals, like they’re supposed to do."

Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, Wyatt Johnston, Lian Bichsel, Nils Lundkvist and Thomas Harley were among the players that attended. However, on Saturday, DeBoer described it as "voluntary ice" instead of a scheduled optional practice as he had initially said. 

Colin Blackwell celebrates

Dallas Stars center Colin Blackwell, #15, celebrates after a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024 in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Tyler Tate)

Travel for games is also banned on the league-mandated break. The fine money will go to the NHL Foundation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

