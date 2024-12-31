NHL fines Stars $100K for violating CBA agreement with practice during Christmas break

The Dallas Stars have been hit with a hefty fine by the NHL after they violated the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHLPA and the league by holding an optional practice last week during a mandated Christmas break.

The NHL announced Monday that the organization was fined $100,000 for holding a practice session on Thursday, the day after Christmas, despite a mandatory three-day break beginning on Dec. 24.

"This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association," the announcement read.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to the agreement, "no club may request a Player's consent to practice on such days for any reason" on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Dec. 26, except if a game falls on the 26th.

Dallas’ break followed a 3-2 win over the Utah Hockey Club on Monday, Dec. 23. Their next game was scheduled against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Dec. 27.

WILL FERRELL APPEARS AT KINGS GAME AS DISHEVELED BUDDY THE ELF

Speaking to reporters before the game, head coach Pete DeBoer said the team "had an optional, and, of course, the young guys all show up for the optionals, like they’re supposed to do."

Mavrik Bourque, Logan Stankoven, Wyatt Johnston, Lian Bichsel, Nils Lundkvist and Thomas Harley were among the players that attended. However, on Saturday, DeBoer described it as "voluntary ice" instead of a scheduled optional practice as he had initially said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Travel for games is also banned on the league-mandated break. The fine money will go to the NHL Foundation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.