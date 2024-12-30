Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Kings

Will Ferrell appears at Kings game as disheveled Buddy the Elf

Ferrell has been a longtime Kings fan

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Actor Will Ferrell showed up to the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers dressed as a disheveled Buddy the Elf with a cigarette hanging from his mouth.

Ferrell was rinkside as his beloved Kings notched a 5-4 victory over the Flyers. Los Angeles moved to 21-10-5 and emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Will Ferrell dressed as Buddy the Elf

Will Ferrell attends a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Los Angeles Kings in the second period at Crypto.com Arena on December 29, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FanDuel Sports reporter Carrlyn Bathe explained on the broadcast that she had checked in on the "Elf" actor. She said that Ferrell had told her it was a "tough holiday season" and he had been hoping for the Kings to pull off a victory.

Luckily for Ferrell, and his family, Kings star Anze Kopitar came to the rescue in the third period. Kopitar scored twice in the third period and Adrian Kempe added a goal and an assist in the game to help with the win.

NORTH CAROLINA GOV CROSS-CHECKS DEVILS AFTER LOSS TO HURRICANES: 'TOO GOOD FOR SUCH DIRTY PLAY'

Anze Kopitar vs Flyers

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) looks up at the scoreboard after missing an empty-net goal attempt during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/William Liang)

Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele also scored for Los Angeles. The Kings trailed 4-2 midway through the second period. Goalkeeper David Rittich made 17 saves.

Ferrell has been seen at the Crypto.com Arena over the years supporting the Kings. He painted his face a checkerboard black and white to support the franchise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Will Ferrell at a Kings-Sharks game

Oct. 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California: Will Ferrell before a game between the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.   (Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The classic Christmas film "Elf" turned 21 years old in November. The movie made $228.9 million at the box office when it was released in 2003.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.