Will Ferrell appears at Kings game as disheveled Buddy the Elf

Actor Will Ferrell showed up to the Los Angeles Kings’ game against the Philadelphia Flyers dressed as a disheveled Buddy the Elf with a cigarette hanging from his mouth.

Ferrell was rinkside as his beloved Kings notched a 5-4 victory over the Flyers. Los Angeles moved to 21-10-5 and emerged as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

FanDuel Sports reporter Carrlyn Bathe explained on the broadcast that she had checked in on the "Elf" actor. She said that Ferrell had told her it was a "tough holiday season" and he had been hoping for the Kings to pull off a victory.

Luckily for Ferrell, and his family, Kings star Anze Kopitar came to the rescue in the third period. Kopitar scored twice in the third period and Adrian Kempe added a goal and an assist in the game to help with the win.

Kevin Fiala and Warren Foegele also scored for Los Angeles. The Kings trailed 4-2 midway through the second period. Goalkeeper David Rittich made 17 saves.

Ferrell has been seen at the Crypto.com Arena over the years supporting the Kings. He painted his face a checkerboard black and white to support the franchise in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The classic Christmas film "Elf" turned 21 years old in November. The movie made $228.9 million at the box office when it was released in 2003.