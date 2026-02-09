Super Bowl champion Barry Wilburn dead at 62

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barry Wilburn, a Super Bowl champion defensive back who played eight years in the NFL, has died, one of his former teams confirmed on Sunday. He was 62.

The Washington Commanders announced Wilburn’s death in a post on social media. He played in the organization, then known as the Washington Redskins, for five years and was a part of the team’s 1987 Super Bowl-winning team.

"We're saddened to learn of the passing of former Washington All-Pro and Super Bowl XXII champion Barry Wilburn," the team said. "Sending our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Wilburn was a victim of a house fire in Tennessee, his family told Action 5 News.

The former Ole Miss standout was taken in the eighth round of the 1985 NFL Draft. He played in all 16 games his rookie season and had 39 tackles that year. He improved massively over the course of his career, earning an All-Pro selection in 1987 as he led the NFL with nine interceptions.

During the 1987 playoffs, Wilburn had three interceptions. Two of the three came in Super Bowl XXII against the Denver Broncos. The Redskins won the game, 42-10.

Wilburn played with the Cleveland Browns in 1992 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995 and 1996.

He played multiple seasons in the Canadian Football League in between his time in the NFL. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In 1994, he became one of a handful of players to win a Grey Cup and a Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.