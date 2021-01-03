NFL Week 17 recap, scores and standings
The NFL's regular season has come to an end
The NFL completed its 2020 regular season on Sunday night despite the coronavirus pandemic and all the critics and naysayers who believed the league shouldn’t have even kicked off at all.
The final week of the season meant the world to a lot of teams who were itching to make the playoffs or secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The Kansas City Chiefs proved to be the best team in the NFL as they look to defend their Super Bowl title and do something only the New England Patriots have done in the last few years – win back-to-back titles.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Here’s how the final week of the season played out.
**
WEEK 17 SCORES
BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26
RAVENS 38, BENGALS 3
BROWNS 24, STEELERS 22
VIKINGS 37, LIONS 35
PATRIOTS 28, JETS 14
GIANTS 23, COWBOYS 19
BUCCANEERS 44, FALCONS 27
PACKERS 35, BEARS 16
RAIDERS 32, BRONCOS 31
COLTS 28, JAGUARS 14
CHARGERS 38, CHIEFS 21
RAMS 18, CARDINALS 7
SEAHAWKS 26, 49ERS 23
SAINTS 33, PANTHERS 7
TITANS 41, TEXANS 38
WASHINGTON 20, EAGLES 14
**
WEEK 17 HIGHLIGHTS
- Several NFL coaches are on the hot seat as teams entered the stadiums for the final week of the season. Jets coach Adam Gase was the first one gone.
- The Buccaneers held off the Falcons but Mike Evans got injured. Evans reportedly hyperextended his knee but set a record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with seven.
- Josh Allen set the Bills’ single-season passing yards record as Buffalo knocked the Dolphins out of playoff contention.
- The Browns are returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.
- The Giants did what they had to do to stay in playoff contention with a win over the Cowboys.
- Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett were seen talking after their game. It was the first time they had spoken since the ugly helmet incident last year.
- The Rams narrowly defeated the Cardinals to make it back to the playoffs.
- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert set the rookie record for touchdowns in a season along with several other marks.
- Derrick Henry wrapped up a 2,000-yard rushing season and the Titans won the AFC South for the first time in 12 years.
**
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
NFL STANDINGS
AFC EAST
1). Z-Bills (13-3)
2). Dolphins (10-6)
3). Patriots (7-9)
4). Jets (2-14)
AFC NORTH
1). Z-Steelers (12-4)
2). X-Ravens (11-5)
3). X-Browns (11-5)
4). Bengals (4-11-1)
AFC SOUTH
1). Z-Titans (11-5)
2). X-Colts (11-5)
3). Texans (4-12)
4). Jaguars (1-15)
AFC WEST
1). ZX-Chiefs (14-2)
2). Raiders (8-8)
3). Chargers (7-9)
4). Broncos (5-11)
NFC EAST
1). Z-Washington (7-9)
2). Giants (6-10)
3). Cowboys (6-10)
4). Eagles (4-11-1)
NFC NORTH
1). ZX-Packers (13-3)
2). X-Bears (8-8)
3). Vikings (7-9)
4). Lions (5-11)
NFC SOUTH
1). Z-Saints (12-4)
2). X-Buccaneers (11-5)
3). Panthers (5-11)
4). Falcons (4-12)
NFC WEST
1). Z-Seahawks (12-4)
2). X-Rams (10-6)
3). Cardinals (8-8)
4). 49ers (6-10)
**
ZX = First-round bye, home-field advantage
Z = Division winner
X = Playoff berth