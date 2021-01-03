Jets fire Adam Gase after 2 seasons with team

The New York Jets will have a new head coach for the 2021 NFL season.

Jets chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson announced that the team fired head coach Adam Gase following their 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"This evening, I informed Adam Gase he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets," Johnson said in a statement. "During his time here, I had the pleasure to get to know Adam and his wonderful family and wish them nothing but the best moving forward. While my sincere intentions are to have stability in our organization -- especially in our leadership positions -- it is clear the best decision for the Jets is to move in a different direction. We knew there was a lot of work that needed to be done when Adam joined us in 2019. Our strong finish last year was encouraging, but unfortunately, we did not sustain that positive momentum or see the progress we all expected this season.

NEWTON ACCOUNTS FOR 4 TDS, PATRIOTS ROLL 28-14 OVER JETS

"To our fans, it is obvious we have not been good enough. We are committed to building a strong organization, on and off the field, and will continue to provide the necessary resources to field a team that you can be proud of."

Gase, who was hired by the Jets in January 2019, first became a head coach with the Miami Dolphins. He took the team to the playoffs back in 2016 but finished with a 13-19 record over the next two years, which led to his firing. He took over the Jets position in 2019 but finished with a 9-23 record with New York.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets started 0-13 this season, which was the worst in franchise history, but they managed to come away with victories over two playoff teams -- the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns -- in back-to-back weeks before losing to the Patriots on Sunday.

Their 2-14 record in 2020 was the second-worst in franchise history.