Giants beat Cowboys in chaotic ending, playoff hopes stay alive

The New York Giants’ case of fumble-itis nearly cost the team a chance at a division title and the playoffs, but the team was able to hold on to beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

After rookie Giants safety Xavier McKinney intercepted an Andy Dalton pass in the end zone to seemingly end the game, all the Giants needed was a first down to ice it. Running back Wayne Gallman picked up the first down but as he kept running he lost the football.

Gallman and practically the entire Cowboys defense jumped on the ball as it bounced around underneath the running back. An official initially ruled that the Giants had recovered the football while another ran in and said the Cowboys had recovered it.

The officials convened and looked over the fumble once again. Replay showed that Gallman had recovered the football while on his back and New York was awarded the ball.

Social media had a field day with the photo of the ball underneath Gallman.

New York would win the game, 23-19. Dallas was eliminated from the playoffs while the Giants’ hopes relied on the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Washington Football Team on Sunday night.

Gallman rushed for 65 yards on 11 carries but fumbled twice. Sterling Shepard had a rushing touchdown to start the Giants off right with a score in the first quarter.

Daniel Jones was 17-for-25 with 229 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had one interception.

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was 29-for-47 with 243 yards. Ezekiel Elliott had the lone Cowboys touchdown, which came in the third quarter.

Another key moment came in the fourth quarter before a Graham Gano field goal extended the lead to four points.

New York wide receiver Dane Pettis appeared to have dropped a third down ball, which was ruled a catch on the field. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy chose not to challenge the play and gave Gano a better chance to make a field goal.

The Giants and Cowboys both finish the season 6-10 but it’s the Week 17 win that matters for the Giants.