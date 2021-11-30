Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL Week 13 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 13 is pivotal for NFL playoff picture

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The only thing certain in the NFL heading into Week 13 of the 2021 season is that nothing is certain.

The playoff picture is still as murky as ever and could change at the drop of a hat based on the games scheduled for this week. The Baltimore Ravens hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC if the playoffs were starting this week instead of next month.

Here’s how No. 2 through No. 7 looks in the AFC: New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Las Angeles Chargers.

And in the NFC: Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

There are four teams with six wins and two teams with five wins in the AFC, and there are six teams with five wins in the NFC. The clouded picture makes this week all that more interesting.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what’s going down in Week 13. All times are Eastern.

-

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Thursday, December 2, 2021

8:20 p.m.: Cowboys @ Saints (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, December 5, 2021

1 p.m.: Giants @ Dolphins (FOX)

1 p.m. Colts @ Texans (CBS)

1 p.m.: Vikings @ Lions (CBS)

1 p.m.: Eagles @ Jets (CBS)

1 p.m.: Cardinals @ Bears (FOX)

1 p.m.: Chargers @ Bengals (CBS)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, right, celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones, left, after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, right, celebrates with quarterback Mac Jones, left, after his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

1 p.m.: Buccaneers @ Falcons (FOX)

4:05 p.m.: Jaguars @ Rams (FOX)

4:05 p.m.: Washington @ Raiders (FOX)

4:25 p.m.: 49ers @ Seahawks (CBS)

4:25 p.m.: Ravens @ Steelers (CBS)

8:20 p.m.: Broncos @ Chiefs (NBC)

Monday, December 6, 2021

8:15 p.m.: Patriots @ Bills (ESPN/ESPN2)

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

  1. Patriots (8-4)
  2. Bills (7-4)
  3. Dolphins (5-7)
  4. Jets (3-8)

AFC North

  1. Ravens (8-3)
  2. Bengals (7-4)
  3. Browns (6-6)
  4. Steelers (5-5-1)

AFC South

  1. Titans (8-4)
  2. Colts (6-6)
  3. Texans (2-9)
  4. Jaguars (2-9)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

AFC West

  1. Chiefs (7-4)
  2. Broncos (6-5)
  3. Chargers (6-5)
  4. Raiders (6-5)

NFC East

  1. Cowboys (7-4)
  2. Eagles (5-7)
  3. Washington (5-6)
  4. Giants (4-7)

NFC North

  1. Packers (9-3)
  2. Vikings (5-6)
  3. Bears (4-7)
  4. Lions (0-10-1)

NFC South

  1. Buccaneers (8-3)
  2. Falcons (5-6)
  3. Saints (5-6)
  4. Panthers (5-7)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NFC West

  1. Cardinals (9-2)
  2. Rams (7-4)
  3. 49ers (6-5)
  4. Seahawks (3-8)

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com