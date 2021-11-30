NFL Week 13 schedule, scores, updates and more

The only thing certain in the NFL heading into Week 13 of the 2021 season is that nothing is certain.

The playoff picture is still as murky as ever and could change at the drop of a hat based on the games scheduled for this week. The Baltimore Ravens hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC if the playoffs were starting this week instead of next month.

Here’s how No. 2 through No. 7 looks in the AFC: New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Las Angeles Chargers.

And in the NFC: Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Football Team.

There are four teams with six wins and two teams with five wins in the AFC, and there are six teams with five wins in the NFC. The clouded picture makes this week all that more interesting.

Here’s what’s going down in Week 13. All times are Eastern.

-

Byes: Browns, Packers, Panthers, Titans

Thursday, December 2, 2021

8:20 p.m.: Cowboys @ Saints (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, December 5, 2021

1 p.m.: Giants @ Dolphins (FOX)

1 p.m. Colts @ Texans (CBS)

1 p.m.: Vikings @ Lions (CBS)

1 p.m.: Eagles @ Jets (CBS)

1 p.m.: Cardinals @ Bears (FOX)

1 p.m.: Chargers @ Bengals (CBS)

1 p.m.: Buccaneers @ Falcons (FOX)

4:05 p.m.: Jaguars @ Rams (FOX)

4:05 p.m.: Washington @ Raiders (FOX)

4:25 p.m.: 49ers @ Seahawks (CBS)

4:25 p.m.: Ravens @ Steelers (CBS)

8:20 p.m.: Broncos @ Chiefs (NBC)

Monday, December 6, 2021

8:15 p.m.: Patriots @ Bills (ESPN/ESPN2)

-

NFL Standings

AFC East

Patriots (8-4) Bills (7-4) Dolphins (5-7) Jets (3-8)

AFC North

Ravens (8-3) Bengals (7-4) Browns (6-6) Steelers (5-5-1)

AFC South

Titans (8-4) Colts (6-6) Texans (2-9) Jaguars (2-9)

AFC West

Chiefs (7-4) Broncos (6-5) Chargers (6-5) Raiders (6-5)

NFC East

Cowboys (7-4) Eagles (5-7) Washington (5-6) Giants (4-7)

NFC North

Packers (9-3) Vikings (5-6) Bears (4-7) Lions (0-10-1)

NFC South

Buccaneers (8-3) Falcons (5-6) Saints (5-6) Panthers (5-7)

NFC West