NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed in Pittsburgh apartment, in critical condition

NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor is in critical condition after being stabbed in Pittsburgh overnight, according to multiple reports.

Pryor, 30, was reportedly at his Heinz Lofts apartment when he was stabbed in the shoulder and chest. Police have arrested a woman in connection with the stabbing, according to WTAE.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted that a close family friend of Pryor's told him the family expects him to survive, adding, "several family members are by his side post-surgery as doctors monitor his progress".

Pryor was the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2008 to 2010, winning the Big Ten championship twice. He was subsequently drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Supplemental draft, playing quarterback before eventually switching positions when he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

He has also played for the Washington Redskins and New York Jets among other teams. He is currently a free agent after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in September

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.