Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Some teammates really do everything together.

Two members of the Cincinnati Bengals each welcomed a newborn baby last week - but there is much more to it.

The wives of Evan McPherson and Logan Wilson both gave birth to a daughter on Friday at the same hospital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL's official Instagram account shared a photo of the couples with their new babies.

"Can finally share the birthday twins," a caption on the photo read.

"Baby girl and her mom rocked it in the hospital and we are so happy to be home!" McPherson wrote in a separate Instagram post on Monday. "Her brothers are already obsessed with her!! We all love you so much Merritt Hayes!"

Wilson's wife, Morgan, revealed in a post that her daughter was born a few days early - her due date was March 20.

JOHNNY MANZIEL NAMES SURPRISING QUARTERBACK AS NFL'S 'GOAT'

The couples were also married on the same day: July 9, 2022, notes the New York Post.

Both babies are the couples' firstborn.

McPherson has become one of the game's best kickers - he has knocked 83.9% of his field goals in his three-year career, even helping the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his rookie year after his walk-off kick against the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilson, a fourth-year linebacker, had a career-high 135 tackles this past season.

Cincinnati did not make the playoffs, largely in part due to Joe Burrow's season-ending hand injury in a tough AFC North - every team in the division finished above .500, with the Bengals' 9-8 record being the worst mark. The other three teams in the division all made the playoffs.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.