Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Johnny Manziel has added a surprising name to the GOAT conversation.

The list of candidates among many NFL fans isn't very long, and it's a good assumption that most would give that nod to Tom Brady, given his seven Super Bowls and numerous records.

Patrick Mahomes' three titles at the age of 28 combined with his raw talent puts him on the list, along with maybe Joe Montana.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those are the usual three suspects in the typical argument, but Manziel, who some consider the GOAT of college football, went way outside the box when asked about the best QBs ever Wednesday.

"The GOAT in my eyes is probably still, man, I have a different opinion, I love Michael Vick," he told FanDuel TV's "Run It Back."

Vick was the first quarterback to run for 1,000 yards in a single season, forever changing the game and how the position is played.

"That was just the running style," Maziel added. "Mahomes is well on his way, but you gotta win six, seven Super Bowls to beat Brady."

JUSTIN FIELDS STILL HAS MVP POTENTIAL, COULD BE STEELERS' WEEK 1 STARTER OVER RUSSELL WILSON, EX-NFL QB SAYS

After being selected first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft, Vick was living up to the hype, making three Pro Bowls and finishing in second and fourth in MVP voting his first six NFL seasons.

However, he missed two years due to serving jail time after participating in an illegal dog-fighting ring. But when he earned a starting job again in 2010 with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was named the Comeback Player of the Year, finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year voting and was named to the Pro Bowl for a fourth time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vick retired in 2015 after throwing for 22,464 yards and rushing for another 6,109. He completed 56.2% of his passes for 133 touchdowns, scoring another 36 on the ground.

Those numbers don't exactly scream best quarterback of all time, but Manziel sure has an argument for best Madden player ever.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.