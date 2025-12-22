Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

NFL suspends Chargers' Denzel Perryman 2 games for 'repeated violations' after scary hit on Cowboys receiver

Perryman was flagged for unnecessary roughness at colliding with Ryan Flournoy

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
The NFL has suspended Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman two games without pay after "repeated violations of playing rules intended to protect the health and safety of players" following an unnecessary roughness call in the win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Perryman was flagged for his hit on Cowboys wide receiver Ryan Flournoy, where he delivered "a forcible blow to the helmet" when the receiver was already on the ground.

The NFL added that Perryman violated the rule that prohibits "using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area."

Denzel Perryman looks on field

Denzel Perryman of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 8, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Perryman, 33, is no stranger to league discipline for illegal hits on the gridiron. He had to sit out three games after being suspended in 2023 for impermissible use of his helmet.

Perryman was also fined four times over his 11-year career for either poor use of his helmet, or roughing the passer.

Perryman plans to appeal his suspension, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers are gunning for a playoff spot in their remaining two games, where they face the Houston Texans, who are in a similar situation, in Week 17. Then, the Chargers take on the Denver Broncos, who have already clinched a playoff berth, in Week 18.

Depending on how both the Broncos and Chargers do in Week 17, their regular-season finale could be for the division title.

Denzel Perryman tackle

Chig Okonkwo of the Tennessee Titans stiff arms Denzel Perryman #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter of a game at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 10, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

If the season were to end today, the Chargers would have the top wild card spot in the AFC at No. 5, but it would still mean heading on the road for their first playoff game.

It’s what they did last season when they fell to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Perryman has played 10 games for the Chargers this season, racking up 47 combined tackles with three passes defended. He has been a staple with the Chargers since he was drafted by them in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami.

The Chargers’ defense, led by coordinator Jesse Minter, has been a solid group all season. They are ranked third in yards allowed per game (283.1) as well as eighth in points allowed (20.1).

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

