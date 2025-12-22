NFL suspends Steelers' DK Metcalf for 2 games after altercation with Lions fan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver DK Metcalf was suspended two games by the NFL for an altercation with a fan during the team's win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The league said Metcalf’s actions violated league policy, which states that "players may not enter the stands or otherwise confront fans at any time on game day and…if a player makes unnecessary physical contact with a fan in any way that constitutes unsportsmanlike conduct or presents crowd-control issues and/or risk of injury, he will be held accountable."

Metcalf was seen grabbing at the Lions fan’s shirt and Honolulu blue wig, while taking a swing at him before walking back to the bench. The CBS broadcast caught the interaction, though officials didn’t see Metcalf involved in any incident as he continued to play in the 29-24 victory on the road. He had four catches for 42 yards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fan in question, identified as Ryan Kennedy, denied using explicit or derogatory language toward Metcalf, but rather told the Detroit Free Press that he called Metcalf by his full name – DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf – and it sparked fury.

"A little shocked. Like everyone’s talking to me. I’m a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby," the fan, who was identified as Ryan Kennedy, told the newspaper.

"What, my full name isn’t is DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf," he added. "He doesn’t like his government name. I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt."

Kennedy put out a statement through a Michigan law firm later, saying that accusations of him using hateful language were false.

The NFL told the Free Press that it couldn’t intervene regarding an ejection because the incident didn’t happen on the field. But after clearly seeing Metcalf get involved, they laid down a massive suspension considering the Steelers’ playoff hopes.

Metcalf will reportedly appeal the suspension.

Pittsburgh owns a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North after the latter fell to the New England Patriots on Sunday night. The Steelers need one more win to clinch the division, but the absence of Metcalf could affect how the Steelers operate on offense.

The Steelers play the 3-12 Cleveland Browns in Week 17, followed by a regular-season finale against the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh in Week 18.

"I heard about it, but I hadn’t seen it," head coach Mike Tomlin said of Metcalf’s incident after the game. "I hadn’t had an opportunity to talk to DK."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Metcalf didn’t meet with the media after the game. He has the right to appeal the suspension if he wishes.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.