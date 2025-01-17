NFL selects Dolphins for inaugural game in Spain as league's international series continues to expand

The Miami Dolphins will travel to Europe in 2025. On Friday, the franchise revealed it was the team selected by the NFL to play in the league's first-ever game in Madrid, Spain.

The NFL did not immediately provide a date for the game, but it will take place during the 2025 regular season. The Dolphins' opponent will also be announced at a later date.

The Dolphins will be the designated "home" team at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the longtime home of Real Madrid CF. The venue features a soccer field that retracts to make way for a field that can be used for American football. The stadium has a capacity of just over 78,000.

"We are thrilled to play the NFL's inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fan base," Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement.

"There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region, and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond."

The Dolphins announced their selection to play in Madrid less than a year after the NFL revealed it would host a game at Bernabéu Stadium at some point during the 2025 season. The Dolphins also hold international marketing rights in Spain as part of the league's Global Markets Program.

"The exciting first-ever game in Spain underlines the NFL’s continued commitment to expanding its global footprint and reaching new audiences across the world," said Brett Gosper, the league’s head of Europe and APAC.

Next season's game will mark the Dolphins' eighth on the international stage. The Dolphins are 2-5 in games played outside the U.S., with Miami's most recent appearance in 2023, when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany.

The NFL has been aggressively expanding its global footprint in search of new fans and revenue streams. Partnering with one of the most successful soccer clubs in the world is a branding bonanza.

"This partnership with the NFL will bring one of the world’s most prestigious sporting competitions to the Santiago Bernabéu, a stadium which has welcomed millions of passionate fans from around the globe to enjoy incredible sporting experiences," said Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid's institutional relations director.

The NFL can schedule up to eight regular-season games internationally next season. In addition to the game in Spain, London is slated to host three games, while one game will be played in Germany.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

