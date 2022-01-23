Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

NFL ref explains Tom Brady penalty, says Bucs star 'used abusive language'

Brady nearly led the Bucs to a comeback victory

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night after he charged an NFL official and got in his face over a no-call.

Brady appeared to take a lick from Rams pass-rusher Von Miller and didn’t take too kindly with being hit in the head. Brady appeared to think Miller’s hit warranted a penalty and was seen jawing at referee Shawn Hochuli as they went up the field.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after a drive stalled during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after a drive stalled during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Hochuli penalized the Buccaneers for Brady’s actions. On the next play, Brady showed Hochuli he was bleeding from the lip.

Hochuli, the son of former NFL referee Ed Hochuli, was asked by The Athletic’s Greg Auman in the pool report about the interaction between him and the Buccaneers quarterback.

TOM BRADY GETS INTO REF'S FACE AFTER HE TAKES SHOT TO LIP, BLEEDS

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

"He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language. As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer," Hochuli said.

Brady’s penalty came days after he mentioned on the "Let’s Go!" podcast that he probably gets away with more trash talking than he should.

"I do know they probably let me get away with a lot of unsportsmanlike conducts, talking smack to the other team and talking smack to the refs when I don’t think I get the right call," Brady said. "I’m kind of a pain in their a--, if you don’t already know that."

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits in the tunnel before playing the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waits in the tunnel before playing the Los Angeles Rams during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay lost the game 30-27 despite a valiant comeback effort from Brady and the team.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.