Falcons' Michael Penix Jr angrily confronts fan who mispronounced his name

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. angrily confronted a fan who purposely mispronounced his name as he started to walk back into the locker room on Friday.

Penix was in street clothes as he did not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. A video posted to social media showed a fan calling him "Michael Penis" as he walked. Penix then took a second to make sure to tell the fan that’s not his name.

"What’d you call me?" Penix asked before correcting the fan.

It was a heated four seconds for the second-year quarterback. A TV station previously misidentified him as "Michael Penis" earlier this month – a moment that went viral across social media.

The Falcons selected Penix with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered his rookie season as the backup to Kirk Cousins but he earned the starting spot later in the season.

He had 775 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three interceptions in five games. He was 1-2 as a starter.

He will enter the 2025 season as the team’s starter – over the veteran Cousins. The offense will return Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney and Drake London.

Easton Stick got most of the snaps against the Cowboys on Friday. He had 198 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Dallas won the game, 31-13.