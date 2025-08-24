Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons' Michael Penix Jr angrily confronts fan who mispronounced his name

Penix is set to be the starting quarterback for the Falcons

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Michael Penix Jr. involved in practice scuffle, Can he lead the Falcons? | The Herd Video

Michael Penix Jr. involved in practice scuffle, Can he lead the Falcons? | The Herd

Michael Penix Jr. was involved in a fight during practice for the Atlanta Falcons. Jason McIntyre discusses Penix's rookie season and if he's ready to lead the Falcons this year.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. angrily confronted a fan who purposely mispronounced his name as he started to walk back into the locker room on Friday.

Penix was in street clothes as he did not play in the team’s final preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. A video posted to social media showed a fan calling him "Michael Penis" as he walked. Penix then took a second to make sure to tell the fan that’s not his name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Michael Penix Jr. warms up

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Atlanta.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

"What’d you call me?" Penix asked before correcting the fan.

It was a heated four seconds for the second-year quarterback. A TV station previously misidentified him as "Michael Penis" earlier this month – a moment that went viral across social media.

The Falcons selected Penix with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. He entered his rookie season as the backup to Kirk Cousins but he earned the starting spot later in the season.

BROWNS' SHEDEUR SANDERS CONFIDENT HE'LL MAKE FINAL ROSTER DESPITE STRUGGLES VS RAMS

Michael Penix Jr and Easton Stick

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) speaks with Easton Stick (12) during a joint NFL football practice, between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tennessee Titans, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga.  (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

He had 775 passing yards, three touchdown passes and three interceptions in five games. He was 1-2 as a starter.

He will enter the 2025 season as the team’s starter – over the veteran Cousins. The offense will return Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney and Drake London.

Michael Penix Jr vs Cowboys

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. works out prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, in Arlington, Texas.  (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Easton Stick got most of the snaps against the Cowboys on Friday. He had 198 passing yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. Dallas won the game, 31-13.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue