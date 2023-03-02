NFL prospect passes Aaron Donald in record books at NFL combine

Not many defensive tackles are better than Aaron Donald at anything.

But Donald was surpassed in the NFL Scouting Combine record books Thursday by a player from his alma mater.

Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey ran a 4.67-second 40-yard dash, beating Donald's record for defensive tackles by one-hundredth of a second.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

If breaking Donald's record is a sign of things to come, Kancey is going to have quite the NFL career. Donald is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year and has made the Pro Bowl in each of his nine seasons. Donald also was a first-team All-Pro each year from 2015 of 2021.

Kancey also physically resemembles the Los Angeles Rams star. Donald measured at 6 feet and ¾ inches and 285 pounds in 2014, while Kancey measured one-fourth of an inch taller and four pounds lighter. Remember, Donald was considered undersized and turned into one of the best defensive players of all time.

JALEN CARTER RETURNS TO NFL COMBINE HOURS AFTER ARREST STEMMING FROM LINK IN FATAL CRASH

Kancey was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and was a unanimous All-American last season. He was a first-team All-ACC member in each of the last two seasons and a finalist for the Nagurski and Outland Trophies after leading the Panthers with 14.5 tackles for loss with 7.5 sacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Donald was the 13th overall pick in 2014, and Kancey is expected to be a first-round selection.