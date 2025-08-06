NFL players can still use smelling salts on gameday as union clarifies league ban

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, and every NFL player, doesn’t have to go into gamedays without smelling salts after all.

Kittle joked that he "considered retirement" after a memo was sent to all 32 NFL teams on Tuesday that appeared to ban the usage of smelling salts on the sideline during games.

However, the NFLPA sent a memo to its players on Wednesday saying the opposite.

The ban only prohibits team employees from distributing smelling salts and other ammonia inhalants during pregame, halftime or games on the sideline or locker rooms.

"The NFL Players Association is aware of the memo issued by the league Tuesday regarding the use of smelling salts and ammonia capsules," the memo to players read, via NFL.com. "We were not notified of this club policy change before the memo was sent out. To clarify, this policy does not prohibit player use of these substances, but rather it restricts clubs from providing or supplying them in any form. The NFL has confirmed this to us."

The memo from the NFL said that teams are prohibited from "providing or supplying ammonia in any form," which includes ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup or any form of smelling salts.

"In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy," the memo read, per ESPN. "The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurological signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion.

"As a result, the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during NFL play."

After reading that first memo, Kittle believed that he could never use smelling salts again, which he does regularly before entering offensive drives for an extra boost of energy.

"I honestly just came up here to air a grievance," Kittle said as he crashed 49ers teammate Fred Warner’s interview on NFL Network. "Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day.

"We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea. That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest."

However, Kittle and the rest of the league will be able to use them – they just have to remember to bring their own.

