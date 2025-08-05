49ers' George Kittle jokes he 'considered retirement' after NFL memo bans substance he uses for gameday boost

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle crashed his teammate Fred Warner’s interview on Tuesday to air out a grievance he has with the league.

The league informed all teams of a smelling salts ban before and during all NFL games, and the do-it-all tight end from the Bay Area is not happy.

"I honestly just came up here to air a grievance," Kittle said on NFL Network. "Our team got a memo today that smelling salts and ammonia packets were made illegal in the NFL, and I've been distraught all day."

Kittle said he’s a regular user of smelling salts, which gives him a boost of energy, before offensive drives.

"I miss those already," he added.

The memo, provided by ESPN, says teams are prohibited from "providing or supplying ammonia in any form," which includes ammonia capsules, inhalers, ammonia in a cup or any form of smelling salts.

This will be applicable throughout games, including pregame activities and halftime in and out of the locker room as well as on the sideline.

"In 2024, the FDA issued a warning to companies that produce commercially available ammonia inhalants (AIs), as well as to consumers about the purchase and use of AIs, regarding the lack of evidence supporting the safety or efficacy of AIs marketed for improving mental alertness or boosting energy," the memo read, per ESPN. "The FDA noted potential negative effects from AI use. AIs also have the potential to mask certain neurological signs and symptoms, including some potential signs of concussion.

"As a result, the NFL Head, Neck and Spine Committee recommended prohibiting the use of AIs for any purpose during NFL play."

Kittle jokingly said, "I considered retirement," after reading the memo on Tuesday. However, he likely isn’t the only one viewing this new directive in a bad light.

"We have got to figure out a middle ground here, guys. Somebody help me out. Somebody come up with a good idea," he said. "That's all I had to get out there. Get that off my chest."

Kittle is entering his ninth year in the NFL, all with the 49ers, and he’s coming off yet another season with over 1,000 yards receiving. He had 78 receptions for 1,106 yards with eight touchdowns.

The 31-year-old is one of the best at his position in the league, but he’s going to have to find his gameday energy boost elsewhere in 2025 and beyond.

