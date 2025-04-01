NFL owners green light several new rules for upcoming season, including kickoff and replay assist changes

Multiple NFL rules changes announced on Tuesday are expected to alter the way games are played this fall.

Last year, the NFL owners approved a drastic change to the kickoff. This upcoming season, teams will be further incentivized to avoid touchbacks.

If a ball doesn't land in the return zone, a new rule approved by NFL team owners means a touchback will result in the ball being placed at the 35-yard line.

Rich McKay, NFL competition committee chairman and Atlanta Falcons CEO, said the league projects the kickoff rule change would result in a considerable increase in kick returns going forward.

While owners gave the green light for moving the touchback spot from the 30-yard line up to the 35, the onside kick rules will stay the same for the time being. The team owners plan to discuss onside kick further during next month's meeting.

Team owners also agreed to table discussions on the controversial "tush push."

The NFL competition committee suggested some minor alterations to onside kicks, including removing the stipulation that onside kicks can only happen in a game's final quarter of regulation.

Club owners also granted approval to changes to the overtime process in the regular season. Under the new regulations, both teams will have the opportunity to possess the ball in overtime – which mirrors the rule for a postseason game. The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles submitted the overtime proposal.

The league's replay-assist system will also be expanded. The owners approved a proposal that allows the on-site replay official to overturn penalty flags that are thrown for a hit to a player who is determined to be defenseless.

Penalties for a horse collar tackle, roughing, tripping, or running into the kicker, as well as fouls for a face mask, would also be under the replay referee's purview.

But, the replay official will not have the power to enforce a penalty on a play in which no flag was thrown. The owners also approved the competition committee's proposal to permit two players to be designated to return for injured reserve if they are moved to IR as the rosters are set at 53 men.

Furthermore, teams that qualify for the postseason will be allowed two or more returns form IR spots during the playoffs.

