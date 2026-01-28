NFL legend Jimmy Johnson furious over Bill Belichick first-ballot Hall of Fame snub

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL coaching legend Jimmy Johnson was furious with the voting contingent who decided to keep Bill Belichick from achieving first-ballot Hall of Fame status on Tuesday.

Belichick didn’t get the 40 votes needed from the 50-person panel of media members and other Hall of Famers, ESPN reported, citing sources. The reported snub drew outrage, including from Johnson, who appeared to be irate on social media.

"This is just WRONG ..#2 winning ALL TIME…more Super Bowls than anyone unimaginable # of division championships…lot of small jealous votes," he wrote on X first.

"I would like to know the names of the a--holes who did not vote for him. They are too cowardly to identify themselves…" he continued. "PLEASE…If you did not vote for BB identify yourselves!!! Probably too much of a coward. Hide behind your SECRET BALLOT!!!"

The class of 2026 won’t officially be revealed until next week in the lead up to Super Bowl LX. Belichick was among the candidates in a separate group from the modern-era players category along with Ken Anderson, Roger Craig, L.C. Greenwood and Robert Kraft.

Belichick was "puzzled" and "disappointed" with the decision and that he wondered what more he had to do as a head coach to get in immediately, ESPN reported.

"Politics kept him out. He doesn't believe this is a reflection on his accomplishments," another source told the outlet.

Belichick, who is currently the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, was 302-165 in his career as a head coach between the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns. He won six titles with Tom Brady as the head coach of the Patriots before he mutually parted ways with the franchise after the 2023 season.

He served as a defensive assistant under Bill Parcells with the New York Giants from 1979-1991. The team won two Super Bowls in that time.

He had a controversial end with both the Browns and the New York Jets. The Browns moved to Baltimore and became the Ravens under the cover of darkness, essentially leaving the entirety of the franchise in the city. As he was set to take the Jets’ head coaching job, he pulled out at the last minute and decided to take the New England gig instead.

Belichick’s Patriots’ career wasn’t exactly sunshine and rainbows either. He was caught up in the Spygate and Deflategate scandals during his time. ESPN reported that the cheating scandals played a role in some voters’ decision on Belichick’s candidacy.

Belichick’s coaching tree appeared to be as strong as ever. The Patriots will return to the Super Bowl with Mike Vrabel at the helm. Vrabel won three titles under Belichick. Josh McDaniels, another Belichick staff member, is also serving as the team’s offensive coordinator.

"As a HOF coach I think Bill Belichick is the greatest of all time…Yes he had a great QB but we all did. He won AFTER THE salary cap and free agency plus I Know how much he LOVES THE NFL and the game. I’m p---ed," Johnson added.