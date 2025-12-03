Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft among 5 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two members of the New England Patriots dynasty are one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former head coach Bill Belichick are among five people named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Belichick would enter in the coach category while Kraft would enter in the contributor category.

Ken Anderson, Roger Craig and L.C. Greenwood were also named finalists in the seniors category.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The members of the 50-person selection committee can vote for three of the finalists, and the candidates need 80% of the vote to be inducted. If no candidate receives 80% of the vote, the top vote-getter gets elected, meaning at least one person will get inducted.

No more than three candidates will be inducted from the group of five, as only three can get the requisite 80%.

Belichick was hired by Kraft in 2000 and led the franchise to six Super Bowl titles and three other appearances in the title game during an 18-year span from 2001 to 2018. Belichick’s 333 wins in the regular season and playoffs with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns are the second most behind Don Shula’s 347. He won AP NFL Coach of the Year three times.

NORTH CAROLINA'S BILL BELICHICK AVOIDS QUESTION ABOUT LATEST JORDON HUDSON DRAMA

Belichick also had success prior to joining the Patriots, as he won two Super Bowls as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator.

Kraft bought the Patriots in 1994, and the team's 10 Super Bowl appearances since then are the most for any owner in NFL history. The team went to the Super Bowl in its third season under Bill Parcells and then nine more times with Belichick as coach.

Kraft has been a member of several NFL ownership committees and played a key role in resolving the 2011 lockout.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Belichick’s and Kraft’s relationship has turned icy in recent years. Kraft said on a podcast appearance over in May, that hiring Belichick was a big risk. Belichick responded, saying that taking that job was a big risk.

Belichick said in September that New England Patriots staff members were barred from the North Carolina football program, where he now coaches. The legendary coach said that because he isn’t welcome at the Patriots' facility, team staffers aren’t welcome at his.

Regardless of the status of their relationship, there is a chance they both walk into the Pro Football Hall of Fame together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.