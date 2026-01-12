Expand / Collapse search
NFL journalist's remarks to Jaguars coach after playoff loss sparks debate on social media

Jaguars fell to the Bills, 27-24

An NFL media member sparked a fiery debate on social media following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville Free Press associate editor Lynn Jones-Turpin had a chance to make a comment during Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s press conference.

Liam Coen talks to reporters

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks to reporters following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"I’m going to tell you, congratulations on your success, young man," Jones-Turpin said. "You hold your head up. You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, OK? Ladies and gentlemen, Duval. You keep it going. We got another season."

The 19-second clip made its way around social media and sparked some outrage from reporters, while others didn’t seem to mind so much.

Parker Washington scores a TD

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Reporters argued that those covering the game only have a finite amount of time to ask questions to coaches and players and others shouldn’t showcase their fandom too much. Meanwhile, some fans argued that media members shouldn’t take themselves too seriously and that the reporter-fan line had been crossed too many times before.

The Jaguars came up short against the Bills, losing 27-24. Jacksonville was only down three points going into the half, but squandered one chance to put at least three points on the board in the red zone and Cam Little missed a crucial kick right before halftime.

Jacksonville’s defense also had no answer for Josh Allen on the ground. Allen had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown to Dalton Kincaid.

Liam Coen tosses the football

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills at EverBank Stadium on Jan. 11, 2026. (Melina Myers/Imagn Images)

Buffalo will play the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

