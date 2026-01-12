NFL journalist's remarks to Jaguars coach after playoff loss sparks debate on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An NFL media member sparked a fiery debate on social media following the Jacksonville Jaguars’ playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Jacksonville Free Press associate editor Lynn Jones-Turpin had a chance to make a comment during Jaguars head coach Liam Coen’s press conference.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m going to tell you, congratulations on your success, young man," Jones-Turpin said. "You hold your head up. You guys have had a most magnificent season. You did a great job out there today. You just hold your head up, OK? Ladies and gentlemen, Duval. You keep it going. We got another season."

The 19-second clip made its way around social media and sparked some outrage from reporters, while others didn’t seem to mind so much.

PATRIOTS CRUSH CHARGERS IN WILD CARD DEFENSIVE SLUGFEST, SECURE FIRST PLAYOFF WIN SINCE 2018

Reporters argued that those covering the game only have a finite amount of time to ask questions to coaches and players and others shouldn’t showcase their fandom too much. Meanwhile, some fans argued that media members shouldn’t take themselves too seriously and that the reporter-fan line had been crossed too many times before.

The Jaguars came up short against the Bills, losing 27-24. Jacksonville was only down three points going into the half, but squandered one chance to put at least three points on the board in the red zone and Cam Little missed a crucial kick right before halftime.

Jacksonville’s defense also had no answer for Josh Allen on the ground. Allen had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown to Dalton Kincaid.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo will play the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.