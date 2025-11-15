NFL Hall of Famer Kenny Easley dies at 66

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley has died at the age of 66, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday.

Easley's family said he died Friday night and did not provide a cause of death.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Seahawks legend Kenny Easley," the Seahawks said in a statement. "Kenny embodied what it meant to be a Seahawk through his leadership, toughness, intensity and fearlessness. His intimidating nature and athletic grace made him one of the best players of all time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Seahawks drafted Easley out of UCLA with the No. 4 overall pick in 1981, and the safety went on to be a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro player across seven seasons in Seattle, where he spent his whole career.

In 1984, Easley led the league with 10 interceptions and was named defensive player of the year by The Associated Press. He was the first player in franchise history to be named defensive player of the year.

However, his career ended after the 1987 season when he was traded, in part because of a kidney ailment that shortened his NFL career, to the Cardinals. But he failed his physical, and never played another down in the NFL.

Easley believed the Seahawks knew of the kidney condition and didn’t disclose it to him. The Seahawks and Easley started to reconcile in 2002 when Paul Allen was the team owner, which coincided with Easley getting inducted into the ring of honor that fall.

RAIDERS LEGEND GEORGE ATKINSON DEAD AT 78

Easley finished his career with 32 interceptions, which is tied for fourth most in franchise history, as well as 11 fumble recoveries, nine forced fumbles and eight sacks.

At UCLA, Easley starred at free safety under coach Terry Donahue from 1977-1980. He made an immediate impact for the Bruins, joining the starting lineup as a true freshman and ultimately becoming the first player in Pac-10 history to garner four first-team All-Conference accolades.

He was just the second player in program history to be voted a three-time consensus All-American.

Easley still holds the UCLA school record with 19 career interceptions, including 13 across his first two seasons. He ranks fifth on UCLA’s all-time tackles list with 374, with his 93 stops in 1977 representing the most by a Bruin true freshman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Easley totaled 105 tackles during the 1980 campaign, after which he finished ninth in Heisman Trophy voting. He also returned punts during his time at UCLA. His No. 5 jersey was retired by the university.

He is survived by his wife, Gail, and their three children — son, Kendrick, and daughters Gabrielle Manhertz and Giordanna.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.