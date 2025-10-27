Raiders legend George Atkinson dead at 78

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

George Atkinson, a Super Bowl champion and a member of the Raiders’ "Soul Patrol" secondary in the 1970s, has died, the team announced on Monday. He was 78.

Atkinson played for the Raiders from 1968 to 1977 and had a season with the Denver Broncos before he retired from the NFL. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the 1968 American Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Raiders’ organization mourned the loss in a statement.

"The Raiders Family is deeply saddened by the passing of George Atkinson, a life-long Raider whose physical style of play helped define an era of football," the team said. "Selected by the Raiders in the seventh round of the 1968 Draft out of Morris Brown, George burst onto the pro football scene as an exciting defensive back and explosive returner, earning back-to-back AFL All-Star selections in his first two seasons.

"He later anchored the defense as a part of the famed ‘Soul Patrol’ secondary of the 1970s, helping lead the Raiders to unprecedented success as the Silver and Black advanced to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and won Super Bowl XI following the 1976 season. George's contributions as a friend and mentor to everyone in the Raiders organization continued long after his playing career, and his genuine personality and wonderful sense of humor will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him. The prayers of the Raider Nation are with Denise, Brittany, Maya, Angela, Craig, and the entire Atkinson family at this time."

Atkinson’s two Pro Bowl selections came in the first two years of his pro career. He had four interceptions in his rookie season and two more in 1969.

He finished his career with 30 interceptions and two touchdowns in 144 games.

In 1976, the Raiders defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI. Atkinson had six tackles in the game.

Atkinson was known for his fierce play on the field and delivering some of the biggest hits to his opponents. He and Jack Tatum were fearsome opponents for any offense.

"We never go out on the field with the intention of trying to hurt anyone but we go out with intentions of getting our jobs done," Atkinson said at the time. "If you don’t want to get hit, it's best not to show up when we play Sunday. I guarantee you will get hit."

One of the most memorable hits came in the 1975 AFC Championship and the 1976 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He knocked Lynn Swann out of both games.

Then-Steelers coach Chuck Noll referred to Atkinson as part of the "criminal element" in the NFL after the second hit. Atkinson sued Noll for defamation but lost the suit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.