NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed says $100K fine handed down to Commanders coach Jack Del Rio ‘not enough’

On Friday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 for comments Del Rio made earlier in the week comparing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol to riots of 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

Following the news of the fine handed down to Del Rio, NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed made his thoughts known on Twitter, saying the fine was too light of a punishment.

"Today, im sick and tired! A dust up! 100,000 is not enough, money ain’t nothing to a person who is recycled through coaching," Reed posted to Twitter Saturday morning. "Its always one, first it was Saban now its Jack to just remind US what it is! Man if u coached by him put your pants on! Its simple right and wrong, Wrong."

In a statement released by the Commanders on Friday, Rivera expressed disappointment in Del Rio’s comments.

"This morning, I met with Coach Del Rio to express how disappointed I am in his comments on Wednesday," Rivera said in a statement . "His comments do not reflect the organization’s views and are extremely hurtful to our great community here in the DMV.

"As we saw last night in the hearings, what happened on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an act of domestic terrorism. A group of citizens attempted to overturn the results of a free and fair election, and as a result, lives were lost and the Capitol building was damaged."

On Wednesday, Del Rio spoke to reporters about a tweet he posted earlier in the week regarding the upcoming Jan. 6 committee hearings. In the tweet, Del Rio asked why the riots of 2020 were not being treated the same as the riot at the Capitol.

"I just asked a simple question. Let’s get right down to it," Del Rio said Wednesday. "What did I ask? A simple question. Why are we not looking into those things — if we’re going to talk about it — why are we not looking into those things? Because it’s kind of hard for me to say, I can realistically look at it, I see the images on TV. People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem.

"And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol. Nothing burned down. And we’re going to make that a major deal. I just think it’s kind of two standards. And if we apply the same standard, and we’re going to be reasonable with each other, let's have a discussion. That's all it was. Let's have a discussion."

Del Rio did apologize later in the day Wednesday after making his comments to reporters, but Rivera still felt a fine was necessary.

"I want to make it clear that our organization will not tolerate any equivalency between those who demanded justice in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the actions of those on Jan. 6 who sought to topple our government," Rivera’s statement continued.

"After reflecting on the situation and circumstances, I have decided to fine coach Del Rio $100,000, which the team will donate to the United States Capitol Memorial Fund."

Del Rio has been the defensive coordinator in Washington since 2020 after stints as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Oakland Raiders.