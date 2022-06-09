Commanders' Carson Wentz not feeling pressure in Washington

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has gone from the top of the NFL to playing on three teams in three years.

Traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to the Indianapolis Colts in February 2021, Wentz was unable to prove to Indianapolis and head coach Frank Reich he was their franchise quarterback moving forward.

Wentz was traded to Washington in March , and some believe this stop is his last chance to prove he belongs as a starting quarterback.

Troy Aikman, an analyst for "Monday Night Football," believes this is it for Wentz, saying in May that Wentz has reached the end of his opportunities to prove he’s a franchise QB.

"I think that, right now, Carson had an opportunity; it didn't end well in Philadelphia, of course," Aikman said, according to NFL.com. "He then got traded to Indianapolis. Didn't go great for him there. They decided to make another change at that position, and now he's landed in Washington.

"This is probably his last opportunity — just being blunt about it — to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback in the NFL."

Wentz was asked about Aikman’s comments following Washington’s minicamp practice Wednesday, and Wentz didn’t seem bothered.

"I didn’t know that was said, quite frankly," Wentz told reporters Wednesday. "I’m fine with it. Everyone’s got their own opinion. I’m just excited to be playing. Be playing this game, have this opportunity. I think we have the ability to do something special here, and we have a really good skill set offensively to be dynamic.

"For me, I don’t try to put too much pressure on myself. I always have high expectations for myself and for the offense, but I don’t try and play those types of games. I don’t have enough mental space to process all of that. It can wear on you. So, for me, I just show up and try to be the best I can be. Go home and be the best I can be as a father and as a husband, come back and do it again.

