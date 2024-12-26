Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Hall of Famer calls out George Pickens amid Steelers three-game slide

Pickens returned after missing three games with a hamstring injury

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Should Steelers still trust Russell Wilson after poor performance in loss vs. Chiefs? | The Facility Video

Should Steelers still trust Russell Wilson after poor performance in loss vs. Chiefs? | The Facility

Chase Daniel dives into whether the Pittsburgh Steelers should still trust Russell Wilson after his poor performance (one interception, five sacks) against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was singled out by NFL legend Terrell Owens after the Steelers dropped three straight games, including a lopsided loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day. 

Returning from a three-game absence after a hamstring injury, Pickens was expected to have an impact against the defending champions. 

George Pickens tackled

Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) hits Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

But after just three receptions for 50 yards, the third-year wideout faced scrutiny for his lack of production. Among those calling him out was Hall of Famer Terrell Owens.

Responding to a social media post about Cam Hayward’s postgame comments in which he said, "When 10 guys do their job and one guy doesn’t, we are screwed," Owens agreed there was a similar issue on offense. 

"Same on offense as well when you got #14 not running his routes causing [interceptions,]" Owens said in a post on X. 

George Pickens catch

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams (2) during the second half Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

STEELERS' GEORGE PICKENS RAISES EYEBROWS OVER POSTGAME HANDSHAKES WITH CHIEFS STARS

Owens seemed to be referencing a play at the end of the first quarter. With the Chiefs leading 13-0, veteran quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception in the end zone. While taking ownership for the mistake, Wilson acknowledged Pickens was supposed to run another route. 

"Yeah, you know, I think he was going to go vertical. But, at the end of the day, it can't happen. It’s on me," Wilson said, via FOX 8. "I was trying to give Pat [Freiermuth] a chance. He's done a good job for us down in the red zone, and they made a good play."

Russell Wilson scores touchdown

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Steelers have lost three games in 11 days.

"The bottom line is the junior varsity is not good enough. We've got to own that," head coach Mike Tomlin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

