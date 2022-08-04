NFL great Terrell Owens films argument with pedestrian: ‘You're a Black man approaching a White woman’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens got into a heated argument in his neighborhood Wednesday night, with police showing up at the scene.

Owens, who played for 15 years in the NFL, began filming the altercation with a woman after the police officers had arrived.

In the video recorded by Owens, a woman can be heard telling police officers that Owens "rolled down his window and started harassing me."

"I’m driving to my mailbox, she’s telling me that I’m speeding," Owens said to the police officers. "Telling me to slow down."

The woman accuses Owens of running a stop sign nearly hitting her with the car and then getting out of his car after she told him to slow down.

"I asked him to slow down, and he got out of his car and he started harassing me," the woman in the video said to the police officers.

"You didn’t have to get out of your f---ing car," the woman yelled at Owens. "You’re a Black man approaching a White woman."

While recording the video, Owens repeatedly refers to the woman as a "Karen" as the woman breaks down in tears in front of the police officers.

"KAREN IS REAL!!!!" Owens video caption says on Instagram. "Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is."

The video lasts for close to eleven minutes, and it is unclear if any citations were issued.

It is also unclear where the incident took place. Owens does have an address listed in South Florida.

Owens has been out of the NFL since 2010, when he appeared in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. Owens is widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers of all time, finishing his career with 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns.

His 15,934 receiving yards are the third most in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald. Owens is eighth in career receptions with 1,078 career catches.