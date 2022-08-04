Expand / Collapse search
NFL great Terrell Owens films argument with pedestrian: 'You're a Black man approaching a White woman'

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010

Joe Morgan
Joe Morgan
Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens got into a heated argument in his neighborhood Wednesday night, with police showing up at the scene. 

Owens, who played for 15 years in the NFL, began filming the altercation with a woman after the police officers had arrived. 

Introduction of Terrell Owens, #81 of the Dallas Cowboys, during the Cowboys 20-8 win over the New York Giants at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. 

(Photo by James D. Smith /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

In the video recorded by Owens, a woman can be heard telling police officers that Owens "rolled down his window and started harassing me." 

"I’m driving to my mailbox, she’s telling me that I’m speeding," Owens said to the police officers. "Telling me to slow down." 

The woman accuses Owens of running a stop sign nearly hitting her with the car and then getting out of his car after she told him to slow down. 

Terrell Owens celebrates the end of a game on the field at the Bumpboxx Honors 75th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson Breaking The Color Barrier With Celebrity Softball Game At Jackie Robinson Field at Jackie Robinson Stadium on July 17, 2022 in Los Angeles.

( Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

"I asked him to slow down, and he got out of his car and he started harassing me," the woman in the video said to the police officers. 

"You didn’t have to get out of your f---ing car," the woman yelled at Owens. "You’re a Black man approaching a White woman." 

While recording the video, Owens repeatedly refers to the woman as a "Karen" as the woman breaks down in tears in front of the police officers.  

"KAREN IS REAL!!!!" Owens video caption says on Instagram. "Wow!! JUST A NORMAL NIGHT OF BEING A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. I want to say I can’t believe it but y’all know what it is."

The video lasts for close to eleven minutes, and it is unclear if any citations were issued. 

Terrell Owens reacts prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. 

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

It is also unclear where the incident took place. Owens does have an address listed in South Florida.

Owens has been out of the NFL since 2010, when he appeared in 14 games for the Cincinnati Bengals. Owens is widely regarded as one of the top wide receivers of all time, finishing his career with 15,934 yards and 153 touchdowns. 

His 15,934 receiving yards are the third most in NFL history behind only Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald. Owens is eighth in career receptions with 1,078 career catches. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.