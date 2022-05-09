Terrell Owens talks up Fan-Controlled Football, how it will improve players' skills

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terrell Owens on Saturday raved about the value of playing in Fan-Controlled Football before the Zappers went up against the Beasts.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer was mic’d up for the game and cameras caught him talking to free-agent wide receiver Julio Jones about what FCF can teach players who are looking to either get to the NFL or get back to the league.

"I think I saw a line, a dude played with the Texans (who) played in this. I think a tight end or something," Owens told Jones. "I can’t think of his name (but) he was playing in this. …

"This will help him. Even if he’s trying to go to the next level. Everything has got to be real tight and precise here. Quick, everything. To be on time, everything."

Unfortunately for Owens, the Zappers would drop to 0-4 with a 28-0 loss to the Beasts. The Zappers lost Johnny Manziel to an injury early in the game and he was replaced by Brian Allen.

In four games, the 48-year-old Owens has eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Owens has previously praised indoor football leagues.

He told TMZ Sports in April his time in arena football leagues helped him sharpen his own skills. He played for the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League in 2012.

Owens suggested in the same interview that Colin Kaepernick should give Fan-Controlled Football a try.