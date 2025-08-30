NFL free agent Shilo Sanders hit with fine after preseason game altercation with Bills player: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived defensive back Shilo Sanders after his ejection from a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders was ejected from last Saturday’s preseason game for throwing a punch at a Bills player. On Saturday, ESPN reported that the NFL handed down a $4,669 fine in response to Sanders' actions.

The 25-year-old's NFL future is unclear after he was not signed to the Buccaneers' or any other team's practice squad after his release.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The safety is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders. One of Shilo's brothers, Shedeur Sanders, was listed as a Cleveland Browns quarterback on the unofficial depth chart leading into the regular season.

Shedeur was selected in the fifth round of April's NFL Draft, while Shilo went undrafted. The elder Sanders brother signed with the Buccaneers earlier in the offseason as an undrafted free agent.

SHILO SANDERS SHARES WHAT'S NEXT FOR HIM AFTER BUCS RELEASE

Before the Bucs' preseason finale, head coach Todd Bowles praised Sanders for his effort on special teams and his overall aggressiveness.

"Shilo's very aggressive, very young, very hungry," Bowles said last week. "He can make plays in the box, and we know he can run down and give us 100% on special teams, so this last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up."

Bowles later said Sanders' decision-making during the on-field altercation was inexcusable.

"You can't throw punches in this league. I mean, that's inexcusable," he said. "They're going to get you every time. Got to grow from that."

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Sanders shed some light on what is next for his career.

"I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things. Whether it’s finding another team, whether it’s getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is," Sanders said in the video.

"My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me, and I’ll be forever grateful for that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He suggested there could be a career for him outside football, including music or modeling.

"I'll be talking to my agent, and we’re waiting on the next opportunity. If that’s in the NFL, cool, but God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football," he added.

Tampa Bay visits the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons Sept. 7 to open the regular season.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.