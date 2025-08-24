Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs to waive Shilo Sanders after ejection from punching Bills player: report

Sanders joined the Bucs as an undrafted free agent

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly waive defensive back Shilo Sanders after he was ejected from Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL Network reported the Buccaneers’ decision on Sanders. The organization has to trim its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. Sanders was competing for a spot as one of the safeties on the roster behind Antoine Winfield Jr. Kaevon Merriweather, Rashad Wisdom and Will Brooks were among the safeties listed as backups on the roster.

Shilo Sanders on the bench

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) looks on during a NFL preseason football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 16, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. (Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sanders’ ejection may have helped make the Buccaneers’ decision easier.

He got entangled with Bills tight end Zach Davidson during a play in the second quarter of the matchup. He threw a punch at Davidson in front of the official.

Shilo Snaders lines up against the Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) lines up against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

"You can't throw punches in this league. It’s inexcusable. They're gonna get you every time," Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said after the game. "You gotta grow from that."

Sanders, the son of Deion Sanders and brother of Shedeur Sanders, joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. He did have a good shot at making the roster before the incident.

Sanders transferred to Colorado once his father took over as the head coach of the Buffaloes. He initially went to South Carolina.

Shilo Sanders slips

Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) runs past Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

He played in 21 games for Colorado between the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He had 137 tackles, one interception and one sack during his career. The lone interception was returned for a touchdown.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

