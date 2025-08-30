Shilo Sanders shares what's next for him after Bucs release

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shilo Sanders remained a free agent after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived him earlier in the week following an ejection from a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders failed to latch onto the Buccaneers’ or anyone else’s practice squad as he was waived. There are a few days left before the start of the 2025 regular season.

He shed some light on what is next for his career.

"I feel like this is just part of my story to grow and do bigger and better things. Whether it’s finding another team, whether it’s getting another opportunity in the NFL, it is what it is," he said in a video posted to social media. "My time being with the Buccaneers has been nothing but great. The city, my teammates, my coaches, everybody has poured in love and support toward me and I’ll be forever grateful for that."

He suggested there could be a career for him outside of football, including music or modeling.

"I’ll be talking to my agent and we’re waiting on the next opportunity. If that’s in the NFL, cool, but God has blessed me with a lot of talent to do things other than football," he added.

His father, Deion Sanders, offered his own thoughts earlier in the week.

"He's my son, I'm proud of my kids, all of them. And I prepared my kids for any and everything that could possibly happen in life and in sports," he said, via ESPN. "That's part of fathering, that's part of parenting, that's part of having a relationship.

"So, he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We're praying that he gets another opportunity to go with a team, but if he doesn't, the plans have already been put forward to what he's going to do next."

Sanders added that he was sure Shilo would be OK one way or the other.

"Shilo's a man of many talents," he said. "I don't know if you guys know -- he's a man of many talents and he's going to be straight. All the Sanders are going to be straight with or without football. You better believe that. You better believe that I take care of mine and I've always have, and y'all know what I mean. You better believe that."