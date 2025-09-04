Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles star Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott before first snap of NFL season

The 2025 NFL season began in crazy fashion

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Colin's final NFL predictions: Bengals, Patriots and Seahawks clinch the playoffs as wild cards | The Herd Video

Colin's final NFL predictions: Bengals, Patriots and Seahawks clinch the playoffs as wild cards | The Herd

Colin Cowherd unveils his final NFL predictions heading into the season, with the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks clinching wild-card spots.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 2025 NFL season has begun in the most absurd way possible. 

Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before the first offensive snap of the game after seemingly spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. 

Prescott emerged from the Cowboys' huddle to meet Carter, who had walked toward Prescott as officials were talking over a penalty on the opening kickoff. Video replay showed Carter and Prescott talking, and Carter spit at him before walking away. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Carter warms up before game

Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles before a 2025 preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field Aug. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Referees immediately threw a flag, and Carter was ejected after an unsportsmanlike penalty was called. 

The Lincoln Financial Field crowd let out a booming jeer as they watched one of their best defensive players walk off the field. 

EAGLES' NOTORIOUS TUSH PUSH SET TO RETURN IN NFL SEASON OPENER AFTER SURVIVING BAN VOTE

Carter, 24, is entering his third year in the NFL after being taken ninth overall by Philadelphia in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He made the Pro Bowl last season, tallying 4½ sacks and 42 combined tackles over 16 games as he emerged as a starter on the defensive interior. 

In 2023, Carter was runner-up as Defensive Rookie of the Year after totaling six sacks, 33 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and his lone fumble recovery was returned 42 yards for a touchdown. 

Jalen Carter looks on field

Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

But all the accolades mean nothing in Week 1, and the Eagles will be without a powerful run stopper who can also get to the quarterback throughout their NFC East battle with the Cowboys. 

Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense took full advantage on their opening drive, using the run game to open up the play-action game, which culminated in star receiver CeeDee Lamb’s first catch, a 32-yard snag. That set up a Javonte Williams touchdown two plays later. 

The Eagles responded when Jalen Hurts found the end zone on third and goal, but we’ll see just how much this affects Philadelphia. 

Jalen Cater in preseason

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter during a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals Aug. 7, 2025, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is clearly some bad blood between these two division rivals. There was also a physical altercation that resulted in flags being thrown after the Eagles’ first touchdown of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue