Eagles star Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott before first snap of NFL season

The 2025 NFL season has begun in the most absurd way possible.

Philadelphia Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before the first offensive snap of the game after seemingly spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott emerged from the Cowboys' huddle to meet Carter, who had walked toward Prescott as officials were talking over a penalty on the opening kickoff. Video replay showed Carter and Prescott talking, and Carter spit at him before walking away.

Referees immediately threw a flag, and Carter was ejected after an unsportsmanlike penalty was called.

The Lincoln Financial Field crowd let out a booming jeer as they watched one of their best defensive players walk off the field.

Carter, 24, is entering his third year in the NFL after being taken ninth overall by Philadelphia in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia. He made the Pro Bowl last season, tallying 4½ sacks and 42 combined tackles over 16 games as he emerged as a starter on the defensive interior.

In 2023, Carter was runner-up as Defensive Rookie of the Year after totaling six sacks, 33 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and his lone fumble recovery was returned 42 yards for a touchdown.

But all the accolades mean nothing in Week 1, and the Eagles will be without a powerful run stopper who can also get to the quarterback throughout their NFC East battle with the Cowboys.

Prescott and the Cowboys’ offense took full advantage on their opening drive, using the run game to open up the play-action game, which culminated in star receiver CeeDee Lamb’s first catch, a 32-yard snag. That set up a Javonte Williams touchdown two plays later.

The Eagles responded when Jalen Hurts found the end zone on third and goal, but we’ll see just how much this affects Philadelphia.

There is clearly some bad blood between these two division rivals. There was also a physical altercation that resulted in flags being thrown after the Eagles’ first touchdown of the season.

