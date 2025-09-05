Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Carter addresses spitting incident, makes vow to teammates

Carter is expected to be a major piece of the Eagles' defense

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spoke to reporters hours after he was ejected from the team’s first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Carter was disqualified from the game after he spat toward Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage.

He told reporters he was "calm" in the moment but didn’t go too much into detail about what led to him spitting at Prescott. The NBC broadcast showed Prescott spitting toward the ground before Carter spat on him.

Jalen Carter walks off the field

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"I was calm," Carter said. "I walked off the field calmly. I was not mad. I really couldn’t do nothing else. The ref’s decision is the ref’s decision in this situation."

He said at the time he hadn’t spoken with head coach Nick Sirianni and if a suspension came down, he would handle the situation when it happened.

Jalen Cater ejected from the game

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) was ejected from a game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

He was asked what it was like watching the Eagles’ 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

"It was intense for me," he said. "I wanted to be out there with the guys so bad. Just to support and help, even just standing on the sidelines, but things went how they went. We just got to move on. I made a promise to them boys, it won’t happen again."

Jalen Carter walks off the field

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Carter was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024. He had 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2024.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

