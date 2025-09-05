Eagles' Jalen Carter addresses spitting incident, makes vow to teammates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter spoke to reporters hours after he was ejected from the team’s first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.

Carter was disqualified from the game after he spat toward Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the first play from scrimmage.

He told reporters he was "calm" in the moment but didn’t go too much into detail about what led to him spitting at Prescott. The NBC broadcast showed Prescott spitting toward the ground before Carter spat on him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I was calm," Carter said. "I walked off the field calmly. I was not mad. I really couldn’t do nothing else. The ref’s decision is the ref’s decision in this situation."

He said at the time he hadn’t spoken with head coach Nick Sirianni and if a suspension came down, he would handle the situation when it happened.

BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM PERFORMANCE BEFORE EAGLES-COWBOYS GAME SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY

He was asked what it was like watching the Eagles’ 24-20 win over the Cowboys.

"It was intense for me," he said. "I wanted to be out there with the guys so bad. Just to support and help, even just standing on the sidelines, but things went how they went. We just got to move on. I made a promise to them boys, it won’t happen again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter was a Pro Bowler for the first time in 2024. He had 42 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 2024.