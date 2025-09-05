Eagles star AJ Brown responds to getting just 1 target in season opening win against Cowboys

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Philadelphia Eagles came away with their first win of the 2025 season on Thursday night, but one offensive star was surprisingly quiet throughout.

Veteran wide receiver A.J. Brown, the team’s top pass-catching option, was virtually non-existent in the 24-20 victory for Philadelphia. He didn’t get his first target until less than two minutes remaining in the game – an eight-yard reception.

The NBC broadcast brought up his lack of targets multiple times, but quarterback Jalen Hurts was using his legs and finding other receivers, including tight end Dallas Goedert, to move the ball downfield.

Brown is a three-time Pro Bowl receiver who has had at least 1,000 yards in each of his first seasons with Philadelphia, which begs the question: How did he feel about not being a factor at all to start the year?

"You know, that’s not something I can control," he said, per Penn Live. "What I can control is my effort for when the ball does come my way."

Reporters tried to push Brown on the subject, to which he simply reiterated, "That’s something I can’t control."

The Cowboys noted not wanting Brown to have the opportunity for game-breaking plays, as defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made sure his side of the field had extra coverage.

In turn, Goedert was the player working one-on-one, as he finished the game with seven catches for 44 yards. Hurts also found Jahan Dotson, the team’s third receiver behind Brown and DeVonta Smith, for a 52-yard bomb downfield as well.

It’s only the first game of the season, and we’ve certainly seen the connection that Hurts and Brown have had over the years since the Tennessee Titans traded him to Philadelphia.

Hurts was doing what was needed to get the Eagles downfield and into the end zone, which they did three times in the first half. He scored the team's first two touchdowns on the ground, while Saquon Barkley, who had four catches in the game, also rushed in for a score.

Perhaps this is simply a blip to start the year for Brown, but until Hurts starts to target him more, it will be something to watch moving forward.

