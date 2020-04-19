NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant has scratched on clawed to stay on active rosters

Over the last three years, the NFL Draft has turned into a three-day event, starting on a Thursday and lasting through a Saturday, toward the end of April.

There isn’t too much fanfare when it comes to the final two or three rounds, but there is usually some mystique when it comes to the last pick.

The final pick of the draft is crowned Mr. Irrelevant. The first person to get the title of Mr. Irrelevant was Kelvin Kirk in 1976. The last person taken in the draft is also given a week in Southern California to spend with their families at Disneyland, a golf tournament and a celebrity-type roast. The person is also given the Lowsman Trophy – a statute of a person fumbling the football.

Below are the last 20 Mr. Irrelevant selections and how they have done in their NFL careers.

2019: CALEB WILSON, CARDINALS

The Arizona Cardinals selected tight end Caleb Wilson with the No. 254 pick of the 2019 draft. Wilson played for UCLA before turning pro. Wilson did not make the cut with the Cardinals and was released before the start of the 2019 season. He was signed by the Washington Redskins but didn’t see the field.

2018: TREY QUINN, REDSKINS

The Redskins selected wide receiver Trey Quinn with the No. 256 pick of the 2018 draft. Quinn played college football at SMU before turning pro. He appeared in 15 games over the course of two seasons and recorded 35 catches for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

2017: CHAD KELLY, BRONCOS

The Denver Broncos selected quarterback Chad Kelly with the No. 253 pick of the 2017 draft. Kelly last played college football at East Mississippi Community College. He had played at Ole Miss. The Broncos had Kelly for two seasons before releasing him. He was with the Indianapolis Colts during the 2019 season.

2016: KALAN REED, TITANS

The Tennessee Titans selected cornerback Kalan Reed with the No. 253 pick of the 2016 draft. Reed played college football at Southern Miss before turning pro. He had played in seven games for the Titans between 2016 and 2017 but couldn’t stay on the active roster. He was added to the Seattle Seahawks’ practice roster in 2018 and given a one-year deal in 2019. He is currently a free agent.

2015: GERALD CHRISTIAN, CARDINALS

The Cardinals selected tight end Gerald Christian with the No. 256 pick of the 2015 draft. Christian played college football at Florida and Louisville before turning pro. He missed the 2015 season with an injury and failed to make the Cardinals’ roster in 2016. He then found himself with the Buffalo Bills and played three games for them in 2016 before he was cut again. In 2017, the Cardinals signed Christian but he never made the active roster. He is currently a free agent.

2014: LONNIE BALLENTINE, TEXANS

The Houston Texans selected safety Lonnie Ballentine with the No. 256 pick of the 2014 draft out Memphis. He played three seasons with the Texans. In four games, he recorded three tackles. He was placed on the injured reserve in 2017 and was later released. He is currently a free agent.

2013: JUSTICE CUNNINGHAM, COLTS

The Colts selected tight end Justice Cunningham with the No. 254 pick of the 2013 draft out of South Carolina. He played a half-season with the Colts before he was waived and joined the St. Louis Rams. After years of bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad, Cunningham was released in 2016. He has one catch for four yards in four career games. He is currently a free agent.

2012: CHANDLER HARNISH, COLTS

The Colts selected quarterback Chandler Harnish with the No. 253 pick of the 2012 draft out of Northern Illinois. He was on the Colts’ roster in 2012 but was cut in 2014. He joined the Miami Dolphins briefly before being added to the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. In 2015, he found himself with the Cardinals before being waived. He is currently a free agent.

2011: CHETA OZOUGWU, TEXANS

The Texans selected defensive lineman Cheta Ozougwu with the No. 254 pick of the 2011 draft out of Rice. He never made the Texans’ active roster and in 2012 and 2013 he found himself with the Chicago Bears. He also was on the New Orleans Saints until 2015. He was released after suffering an injury. He’s played in nine career games and recorded one sack and eight tackles.

2010: TIM TOONE, LIONS

The Detroit Lions selected wide receiver Tim Toone with the No. 255 pick of the 2010 draft out of Weber State. Toone failed to make the Lions’ active roster. He bounced around from the Bills to the Broncos and to the Atlanta Falcons. In 2013, he was waived by the Saints.

2009: RYAN SUCCOP, CHIEFS

The Kansas City Chiefs selected kicker Ryan Succop with the No. 256 pick of the 2009 draft out of South Carolina. He is arguably one of the more successful Mr. Irrelevant selections of all-time. He spent five seasons with the Chiefs and six seasons with the Titans. He is currently a free agent after going 236-for-287 all-time at field goals. He also has a 97 percent extra-point percentage.

2008: DAVID VOBORA, RAMS

The Rams selected linebacker David Vobora with the No. 252 pick of the 2008 draft out of Idaho. He spent three seasons with the Rams before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. He played in 40 career games and recorded 98 tackles and two sacks. Vobora was out of the league after the 2012 season and is now a professional public speaker.

2007: RAMZEE ROBINSON, LIONS

The Lions selected defensive back Ramzee Robinson with the No. 255 pick of the 2007 draft out of Alabama. He spent two seasons with the Lions before playing for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles in 2009. He would try to make the Broncos in 2012 but failed. He would continue his playing career in the Canadian Football League but it would end in 2013.

2006: KEVIN MCMAHAN, RAIDERS

The Raiders selected wide receiver Kevin McMahan with the No. 255 pick of the 2006 draft out of Maine. He would never make an active roster during his NFL career. He bounced around the league from the Colts, Chiefs, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

2005: ANDY STOKES, PATRIOTS

The New England Patriots selected tight end Andy Stokes with the No. 255 pick of the 2005 draft out of William Penn. He would never make an active roster. He was on the rosters of the Patriots, Cardinals, and Seahawks during his short time in the NFL.

2004: ANDRE SOMMERSELL, RAIDERS

The Raiders selected linebacker Andre Somersell with the No. 255 pick of the 2004 draft out of Colorado State. He would never make an NFL roster and eventually played for the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos and NFL Europe’s Berlin Thunder.

2003: RYAN HOAG, RAIDERS

The Raiders selected wide receiver Ryan Hoag with the No. 262 pick of the 2003 draft out of Minneapolis Washburn. He didn’t last long with the Raiders. He made the active rosters of the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Redskins. He on the rosters of the Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Hoag appeared with the Berlin Thunder, Edmonton Eskimos, New York Sentinels, and Omaha Nighthawks.

2002: AHMAD MILLER, TEXANS

The Texans selected defensive tackle Ahmad Miller with the No. 261 pick of the 2002 draft out of UNLV. He failed to make Houston’s final 53-man roster before the start of the 2002 season. He joined the Giants only to be injured in their second preseason game. He hasn’t played since.

2001: TEVITA OFAHENGAUE, CARDINALS

The Cardinals selected tight end Tevita Ofahengaue with the No. 246 pick in the 2001 draft out of BYU. He failed to make Arizona’s final roster in 2001 and failed to make it with the Jaguars in 2002. He currently serves as BYU’s director of recruiting operations.

2000: MICHAEL GREEN, BEARS

The Chicago Bears selected defensive back Michael Green with the No. 254 pick of the 2000 draft out of Northwestern State. He spent six seasons with the Bears from 2000 to 2005. He didn’t play in 2006. He then joined the Seahawks in 2007 and played for the Redskins in 2008. In 104 games, he recorded 434 tackles and four interceptions.