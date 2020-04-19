NFL Draft has seen franchise-altering trades over the last 20 years

The NFL Draft has seen its fair share of trades that have affected the event on the day of or in the days leading up to the selection process.

In the past 20 years, there have been a handful of trades that have affected several NFL franchises in different ways. Some franchises have made future-altering trades that have either led to Super Bowls or back to the bottom of the barrel of the league.

Here are some of the biggest trades on draft day or in the days leading up to the draft over the last two decades.

**

1999: SAINTS TRADE UP FOR RICKY WILLIAMS

The New Orleans Saints selected running back Ricky Williams with the No. 5 pick of the 1999 draft, but needed to trade their kitchen sink and more to draft the former Heisman winner.

The Saints acquired the pick from the Washington Redskins for pick Nos. 12, 71, 107, 144, 179 and 218 of the 1990 draft and the Nos. 2 and 64 picks of the 2000 draft. Washington would turn one of those picks into linebacker LaVar Arrington.

Williams spent three seasons with the Saints and was later traded to the Miami Dolphins.

**

2001: FALCONS TRADE UP FOR MICHAEL VICK

The Atlanta Falcons made a franchise-changing decision in 2001 when they traded the Nos. 5 and 67 picks and the No. 48 pick in 2002 to the San Diego Chargers for the No. 1 overall pick of 2001.

The Falcons selected Michael Vick, who would become a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback and the face of the league for several years. The Chargers selected running back LaDanian Tomlinson with the fifth pick.

Tomlinson was inducted into the Hall of Fame while Vick’s candidacy has been debated because of his jail time for pleading guilty for his involvement in a dogfighting ring.

**

2003: STEELERS TRADE UP FOR TROY POLAMALU

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected the bruising defensive back Troy Polamalu with the No. 16 pick of the 2003 draft out of USC. But it took a little wriggling to do that.

It cost the Steelers their Nos. 27, 92 and 200 picks in that draft, which were all sent to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs used it to take Larry Johnson, Julian Battle and Brooks Bollinger.

Polamalu went on to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson put together a few solid seasons for the Chiefs but never got them into the Super Bowl. Battle played in one NFL game while Bollinger was mostly a backup quarterback for his career.

**

2004: GIANTS, CHARGERS SWAP QUARTERBACKS

Eli Manning was the clear No. 1 pick of the 2004 draft and he made it even more clear he didn’t want to play for the San Diego Chargers. The Chargers selected Manning anyway and it was the New York Giants who came calling.

The Giants selected Philip Rivers and traded him to the Chargers along with pick No. 65 of the 2004 draft and pick Nos. 12 and 144 of the 2005 draft. The Chargers turned one of those picks into kicker Nate Kaeding and another into linebacker Shawne Merriman.

New York would go on to win two Super Bowls with Eli Manning at the helm. Rivers has yet to appear in a Super Bowl and currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

**

2007: PATRIOTS POACH RANDY MOSS FROM RAIDERS

It was a 2007 draft-day trade that led to one of the greatest seasons in NFL history.

The New England Patriots traded a fourth-round pick to the Oakland Raiders for Randy Moss.

Moss, at the time, was thought to have been washed up after his tumultuous end with the Minnesota Vikings and the Raiders. But the trade revitalized Moss’ career.

In 2007, Moss would set an NFL record for most touchdown catches in a season with 23. However, he never won a Super Bowl after the Patriots were upset against the New York Giants.

Moss would eventually get into the Hall of Fame. Defensive back John Bowie, who the Raiders selected in the fourth round of that draft, only played five career NFL games.

**

2011: FALCONS TRADE UP FOR A NEW WEAPON

The Falcons gave the offense another solid weapon during the 2011 draft.

On draft day in 2011, the Falcons traded the Nos. 26, 59 and 124 picks of the draft and the No. 22 and 118 picks of the 2012 draft to the Cleveland Browns for the No. 6 pick in 2011.

Atlanta used the No. 6 pick to take wide receiver Julio Jones, who became one of the most dominant wide receivers over the last several years. In nine seasons, Jones had recorded 12,125 receiving yards and 57 touchdown catches.

Cleveland used two of the picks on Greg Little and Brandon Weeden. Neither of the picks had a long-lasting career in the league.

**

2012: REDSKINS BET BIG ON QB

More than a month before the 2012 draft, the Washington Redskins made a huge deal with the St. Louis Rams to get the No. 2 pick of the draft. While Andrew Luck was set to go to the Indianapolis Colts, the Redskins took the opportunity to go and get the second-best quarterback at the time.

The Redskins traded their No. 6 and 39 picks of the 2012 draft along with what became the No. 22 pick in 2013 and the No. 2 pick in 2014 for the No. 2 overall selection in 2012.

Washington used it on Robert Griffin III and he proved to be extremely talented. He was the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year, but injuries and infighting over how to use Griffin led to his departure.

Griffin is now the backup for another dynamic quarterback – Lamar Jackson.

**

2016: RAMS GET JARED GOFF

The 2016 draft was all about which quarterback is better – Jared Goff or Carson Wentz. The Los Angeles Rams made things even more interesting when they traded up to get the No. 1 pick days before the draft.

Los Angeles traded the Nos. 15, 43, 45 and 76 picks of 2016 and the Nos. 5 and 100 picks in 2017 to the Tennessee Titans for the Nos. 1 and 113 picks.

The Rams used the top pick to take Goff over Wentz. While it’s unclear how good Goff is, he did get them to a Super Bowl game, which they lost to the New England Patriots.

In four seasons, Goff has recorded 14,219 passing yards and 87 touchdown passes.

**

2017: TWO TEAMS GET THEIR QBs

In the 2017 draft, two quarterbacks were selected in the first 10 picks and in their first three seasons have had completely different career trajectories.

The Chicago Bears bet on Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago picked him at No. 2 after trading their Nos. 3, 67 and 111 picks of the 2017 draft and the No. 70 pick of the 2018 draft to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers would eventually trade the No. 67 pick, which would eventually land the Saints Alvin Kumara.

The Kansas City Chiefs followed the Bears and made their own move. They traded their Nos. 22, 27 and 91 picks to the Buffalo Bills for their No. 10 pick.

The Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes and the rest is history. Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks for the last two seasons. He led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory in 2020.

**

2018: LAMAR JACKSON SLIPS TO LAST PICK OF ROUND 1

Lamar Jackson was the fourth quarterback selected in the first round of the 2018 draft. However, it was a very long while for him to get there after slipping all the way to No. 32 overall.

The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to get Jackson. Baltimore traded its Nos. 52 and 125 picks of 2018 and a 2019 second-round pick to the Eagles for the Nos. 32 and 132 picks.

Jackson played a handful of games in 2018 but took the reins in 2019. He led Baltimore to a league-best 14-2 record, but Baltimore failed to even make the AFC title game.

Jackson won the 2019 NFL MVP award.