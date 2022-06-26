Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Ex-NFL star dishes on Colin Kaepernick's Raiders workout, saying he heard it was 'a disaster'

Colin Kaepernick hasn't played a snap of football since 2016

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Las Vegas Raiders have flirted with signing Colin Kaepernick to back up Derek Carr for the 2022 season.

Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders last month, and it appeared an NFL comeback was imminent. The Raiders were reportedly impressed with Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning, and the team considered the workout a "positive" sign.

Nevada Wolf Pack QB Colin Kaepernick looks to make a play during the Wolf Pack's scrimmage at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., Aug. 18, 2006.

Nevada Wolf Pack QB Colin Kaepernick looks to make a play during the Wolf Pack's scrimmage at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev., Aug. 18, 2006. (Scott Sady/USA Today Network)

But former NFL star Warren Sapp tells a different story. Sapp said in an interview with Vlad TV he heard the workout was a "disaster."

"I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man," Sapp said Tuesday.

"We live in a world right now where you could put a drone out. It’s not like they could stop you. They not gonna stop the workout if someone has a drone up there. You don’t know who this is? I mean, what? Come on, let’s run this. They don’t even set up the ladder anymore … Unbelievable."

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp during a Washington Commanders practice at INOVA Sports Performance Center June 14, 2022, in Ashburn, Va.

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp during a Washington Commanders practice at INOVA Sports Performance Center June 14, 2022, in Ashburn, Va. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The former 49er quarterback ignited a firestorm during the 2016 season by kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest against racial and social injustice. He left the 49ers after the season and failed to sign with another team. He accused NFL owners of collaborating to keep him out of the league, a claim he later settled with the league.

He started the Know Your Rights camp to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders." 

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., Nov. 16, 2019.

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga., Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

In recent years, he’s been trying to get back into the league after comparing the NFL Draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the defund the police movement.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.