Raiders’ Derek Carr says he would ‘get along great’ with Colin Kaepernick if signed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr thinks that if the Raiders sign Colin Kaepernick, his fit in the locker room would be "great."

Speaking Tuesday after the Raiders' first mandatory minicamp practice, Carr discussed the possibility of having Kaepernick as a teammate, and Carr spoke highly of the free-agent quarterback.

"I’ve known Colin since our days playing in the WAC conference, which is no longer a thing," Carr said when asked about the Raiders holding a tryout for Kaepernick. "I remember our days back then. And just watching him and what he did at college, getting to know him and talking on the phone. I’ve told you guys, I’ve loved my time with him. I think he’s a great guy. He’s been great to be around. I’ve enjoyed being around him, talking with him, competing against him."

Las Vegas brought in Kaepernick for a workout at the end of May, and the former San Francisco 49er reportedly impressed.

DEREK CARR KNOWS RAIDERS ARE ‘HIS FOOTBALL TEAM’ DESPITE COLIN KAEPERNICK WORKOUT, JOSH MCDANIELS SAYS

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the year he started kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carr told reporters on Tuesday that he believed Kaepernick would get along with everybody in the locker room.

"I don't want to speak for everybody in that kind of sense. I don’t want someone mad at me for saying ‘I think he’d be great,’ but I know him and I would get along great," Carr told reporters. "I know we have in the past and I think we would again."

COLIN KAEPERNICK IMPRESSES DURING WORKOUT WITH LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: REPORT

"I think he’d get along just fine with our guys."

Following Kaepernick’s workout in May, first-year head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that the Raiders were Carr’s football team even if Kaepernick was signed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think he knows this is his football team, and he's working like it on the field, and he's leading the way that we want him to lead, and he's doing all the right things," McDaniels added. "I couldn't ask more from Derek Carr and very pleased with what he's doing so far."