NFL veteran Cole Beasley chides updated COVID mask rules: 'Is this illegal now?'

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley was unfazed when Dr. Anthony Fauci asserted that those who have gotten the COVID vaccine are allowed to keep their masks off outside.

The NFL veteran tweeted he didn’t have a mask on outside anyway, regardless of what Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or the Centers for Disease Control said.

"I do that without being vaccinated. Is this illegal now?" he wrote.

Beasley then launched into a series of tweets about the rules regarding the masks and vaccines.

One NFL writer then chided Beasley over his mask tweet and the wide receiver came back.

"I could miss the super bowl without getting COVID just because my contract tracer showed I was near a person who tested positive for longer than 10 min. Even if I’m wearing a mask around them. And then that test could turn out being a false positive later," Beasley wrote.

Buffalo made it to the AFC Championship during the 2020 season despite getting hit with a coronavirus outbreak on the team in October.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky updated the recommendations on Thursday. People who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus no longer need to wear masks while indoors or outdoors or physical distance in either large or small gatherings, Walensky said.

Fully vaccinated individuals are still advised to wear masks while in crowded indoor settings such as while on public transportation and in hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

