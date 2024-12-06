Expand / Collapse search
Deshaun Watson

NFL closes probe of latest Deshaun Watson sexual assault allegations without discipline

The league cited insufficient evidence

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The NFL's investigation into sexual assault allegations against Deshaun Watson has concluded. 

After spending the past several months reviewing the case, the league has ended the probe.

An NFL spokesperson cited a lack of sufficient evidence while explaining the decision to shut down the investigation.

"The matter is closed," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said in an email to The Associated Press. "There was insufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the personal conduct policy."

Deshaun Watson walks toward the sideline

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson heads to the sideline during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. (Jeff Lange/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Watson will not face punishment from the league. Since his arrival in Cleveland, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has mostly struggled when he has been healthy enough to take the field.

He has played in only 19 games over three seasons due to suspension and injuries.

He is ending the season on injured reserve for the second year in a row after he sustained an Achilles tendon tear in October. The 29-year-old quarterback continues to rehab the injury in hopes of returning next season.

Watson served an 11-game suspension in 2022. In September, a woman accused him of a sexual assault in Texas. She was seeking more than $1 million in damages before the sides reached a confidential settlement.

Deshaun Watson drops back to pass

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to throw a pass during practice at the team's training complex Nov. 16, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Watson denied the allegations through his attorney, Rusty Hardin.

The Browns still owe Watson $46 million in each of the next two seasons after they traded three first-round picks to Houston and signed him to a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract that has backfired.

Watson was acquired by the Browns, who were comfortable with his character despite Watson being accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans.

Cleveland Browns Deshaun Watson

Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Watson's future with the Browns remains uncertain.

His massive contract — and its salary cap ramifications — has put the Browns in a bind in terms of improving their roster. Cleveland has had a disappointing season after making the playoffs a year ago and could move on from Watson, but the cost would be exorbitant if the team releases him.

The Browns signed Jameis Winston for one season to be Watson’s backup. Winston has gone 2-3 as a starter since taking over. The Steelers host the Browns Sunday. Cleveland upset Pittsburgh in Week 12 in a snowy AFC North tilt. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

