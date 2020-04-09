Ex-NFL running back Chris Johnson accused in murder-for-hire plot related to 2015 gang hit: report

Former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson reportedly has been accused of being involved in a gang-related murder-for-hire plot related to a 2015 shooting in Florida that resulted in the death of his friend.

Johnson, 34, has not been formally charged with any crime. But according to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, prosecutors alleged the former NFL player paid a Florida gang member named Dominic Bolden for the 2016 killings of two men who were believed to be the individuals behind a separate March 2015 shooting that injured Johnson and killed his friend Dreekius Johnson.

FORMER NFL RUNNING BACK CHRIS JOHNSON SAYS BIG REGRET WAS SIGNING WITH JETS: ‘WHAT A BAD DECISION!’

Law enforcement officials stated in the court documents that “intelligence gathered suggested [the shooting] was a gang-related murder attempt on Chris Johnson."

An informant later told officials that in addition to paying Bolden, Johnson helped him to become a leader of a notorious drug trafficking organization, TMZ Sports reported, citing court records.

The informant reportedly alleged that Johnson provided Bolden enough money and a person who could give him drugs to supply the organization.

A representative for Johnson strongly denied the alleged crimes, telling TMZ Sports "There's no validity to any of these accusations."

Johnson, a three-time Pro Bowler, spent six seasons with the Titans before making his way over to the New York Jets, a decision he recently said that he regretted.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

in 2009, he became one of only seven running backs to reach the 2,000-yard milestone, as he finished with a league-high 2,006 rushing yards, to go along with 14 rushing touchdowns, and 50 receptions for 503 receiving yards and two more scores in a first-team All-Pro season.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.