NFL broadcaster Kevin Harlan explains latest viral moment in Week 2: 'One of those weird things'

NFL broadcaster Kevin Harlan added another viral moment to his resume on Sunday as he called a game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers.

In the fourth quarter, Harlan threw it back to analyst Nate Burleson in the CBS studios for an update on some of the action in the league. However, there was a problem. Burleson was heard on the broadcast saying, "I can’t hear anything."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harlan said he could hear him but took over the update anyway. He started to provide the play-by-play for what was happening in the game between the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. Harlan then seamlessly transitioned back to doing play-by-play for the Vikings-49ers game.

It was one of those odd broadcasting moments that can only be done on live TV.

GIANTS MAKE BAD NFL HISTORY IN DISASTROUS LOSS TO COMMANDERS

Harlan told Dan Dakich during his show "Don’t @ Me" on OutKick that he was unsure how the viral moment was being portrayed on social media.

"When we throw it to the studio in New York for an update, it gives me usually about 10 seconds to see what the substitutions are after the play that just happened, and they have it while I can start to figure out who’s in the game, what’s the situation, what’s going on. I never pay attention to those things and literally only listen to the last sentence the guy says, whether it’s Nate Burleson, James Brown, Bill Cowher or whoever it is, and we try to play off it."

Harlan explained he threw it to Burleson and started going to his notes when he learned there were technical problems with the studio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t even really know what I said, but my daughters, who monitor things like that, said there was a lot of talk about it," he said. "I’m going to have to go back and look at it somehow, but it was one of those weird things that just happened."