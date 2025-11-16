NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth rips late penalty against Lions as Eagles' defense dominates in win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth was upset with one of the last penalties thrown in the game as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Detroit Lions, 16-9, on Sunday night.

The Eagles had the ball on third down with about 1:47 to go in the game. Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown was jockeying with Lions defensive back Rock Ya-Sin as Jalen Hurts tried to continue a drive. The pass was incomplete, but a penalty flag was thrown.

Ya-Sin was called for pass interference, effectively making it nearly impossible for the Lions to get the ball back with enough time to try to tie the game. Collinsworth was upset with the call.

"That is an absolutely terrible call that is going to decide this football game," Collinsworth said on the penalty called on Ya-Sin. "If anything, it’s an offensive push.

"If you want to call a foul, it’s an offensive foul."

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley would ice the game on third down of the following drive.

The Eagles’ defense played at a championship level for the second consecutive week, this time, suffocating the Lions’ offense at home.

Last week’s target was Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. This week, it was Jared Goff. The Eagles’ defense made Goff as uncomfortable as they could and did just enough to damage the Lions’ touchdown hopes multiple times late in the game.

Detroit settled for a field goal before the 2-minute warning after disrupting another Goff pass attempt. The Lions turned the ball over on downs three times in the third quarter and punted twice in the fourth quarter. The Lions were 3-of-13 on third down and 0-for-5 on fourth down.

Goff was 14-of-37 with a touchdown pass to Jameson Williams and an interception to Cooper DeJean. Jaelan Phillips and Nakobe Dean recorded sacks on Goff. Eagles defenders deflected 10 of Goff’s passes. Philadelphia’s Jordan Davis had three of the deflections.

The Eagles’ offense wasn’t great. But Hurts scored on a tush push when it mattered the most. He was 14-of-28 with 135 passing yards.

Amid a week of controversy, A.J. Brown led the team with seven catches on a team-high 11 targets for 49 yards.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had five catches for 107 yards, leading the team. He also had 39 rushing yards on 12 carries.

The Eagles improved to 8-2. The Lions fell to 6-4.