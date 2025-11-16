Ex-Giants star Brandon Jacobs sends blunt warning to Jaxson Dart after concussion: 'Learn how to slide'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Despite briefly losing Jordan Love to a shoulder injury, the Green Bay Packers managed to storm back and hand the New York Giants their fifth consecutive loss.

Backup quarterback Malik Willis stepped in and threw a first-quarter touchdown during Love's short absence.

The Giants entered the game dealing with their own quarterback concerns, as rookie starter Jaxson Dart was ruled out with a concussion. Before Sunday's game kicked off, ESPN reported that individuals within the Giants organization encouraged Dart "to exercise more caution about when and how frequently he scrambles once he returns to the field."

Dart has provided a spark for the Giants' offense since he supplanted veteran signal-caller Russell Wilson. But Dart took a hit and was forced to enter the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion in New York's 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears last week.

Dart has visited the tent several times in his rookie season, something Jacobs hopes the young quarterback can avoid in the future by exercising more caution when he's on the football field.

"You gotta get down, man. You gotta learn how to slide, you gotta learn how to get out of bounds when it's necessary," Jacobs told TMZ Sports. "This is not a tough-guy sport for you to be running, running into people, trying to truck people."

Jacobs added, "Just taking that type of beating all game long is never gonna be in his favor. Never gonna be in our team's favor!"

Jacobs also offered some words of wisdom to fellow running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury last month. "Listen to the doctors," he said, "and don't try to do more than what you are supposed to do."

Sunday's loss dropped the Giants to 2-9. Earlier this week, the franchise parted ways with head coach Brian Daboll.

