Eagles grind out low-scoring victory over Packers to win third straight game

It was another primetime slog for the NFL, but the Philadelphia Eagles don’t mind coming away with a 10-7 victory on "Monday Night Football."

The Eagles improved to 7-2 on the season as they came off their bye week and earned a road victory. Meanwhile, the Packers have lost back-to-back home games to fall to 5-3-1.

It was the first time since the Houston Texans and New York Jets met on Dec. 23, 2023, that an NFL game was scoreless at halftime. And the final result was the same as the Denver Broncos-Las Vegas Raiders game on "Thursday Night Football," which kicked off the Week 10 slate.

The Eagles finally broke through on the opening drive of the second half, as Jalen Hurts connected with Dallas Goedert on multiple passes to reach the red zone. The drive stalled after a delay of game on third-and-long, leading to a 39-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

Given how the game was going, a 3-0 lead felt much larger than usual. But the Eagles eventually found the end zone in the fourth quarter after Saquon Barkley caught a short pass near the line of scrimmage on third-and-7.

Barkley signaled to Hurts, knowing he had daylight if he could make one Packers defender miss. He hit a quick spin move, stayed in stride and sprinted down the left sideline. With A.J. Brown blocking in front, Barkley appeared to have a chance to score until his former New York Giants teammate Xavier McKinney brought him down after a 41-yard gain.

Just one play later, Hurts dropped back and took his first deep shot of the game — and it paid off. DeVonta Smith timed his jump perfectly, hauling in a 36-yard touchdown pass over Packers safety Evan Williams to make it 10-0 after Elliott’s extra point.

The Packers, who had been shut out despite multiple trips into Eagles territory, knew they had to respond. Jordan Love led an 11-play drive capped by Josh Jacobs’ six-yard touchdown run, cutting the deficit to three.

With momentum on their side, the Packers got the stop they needed to give Love one final chance. Starting at their own 10-yard line, Green Bay faced a crucial fourth-and-1 at its own 44. Jacobs fumbled under pressure behind the line, and Philadelphia recovered. Even if Jacobs had converted, an illegal formation penalty would have negated the play.

The Eagles chose to go for it on fourth-and-6 after forcing the Packers to use their timeouts. Though Brown appeared to have a chance at a game-sealing touchdown, Hurts’ pass was underthrown, giving Green Bay a slim chance for a last-second drive.

Love moved the offense just far enough to set up a 64-yard field goal attempt that would have been the longest ever made at Lambeau Field. But Brandon McManus missed badly, and the Eagles celebrated as frustrated murmurs echoed through the Green Bay crowd.

In the box score, Love — playing without tight end Tucker Kraft for the remainder of the season and losing receiver Romeo Doubs to injury midway through the game — finished 19-of-32 for 158 yards. Jacobs rushed for 75 yards on 21 carries.

For the Eagles, Hurts went 15-of-26 for 183 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 27 yards. Barkley was limited to 60 rushing yards on 22 carries but contributed the 41-yard catch-and-run that set up the score. Smith led all receivers with four receptions for 69 yards and the lone touchdown.